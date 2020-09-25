These Jessica Simpson Slippers Look Just As Good As UGGs At 75% Off The Price

Now that fall is here, it’s tempting to buy UGGs, but don’t break your bank just for cozy feet! Instead, check out these fuzzy slippers from Jessica Simpson’s clothing brand, which look just as chic (and plush) as UGGs.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Uggs and fall go hand-in-hand, but the price tags are not always a match with our bank accounts. Luckily, Jessica Simpson is here to keep our feet cozy on a budget! The Dukes of Hazzard star’s clothing brand is selling fuzzy slippers that are basically a duplicate of UGG’s “Cozy Slipper” (which retails for $120), but for much cheaper. The Jessica Simpson Faux Fur House Slippers are currently on sale on Amazon for $24!

Find the Jessica Simpson Women’s Comfy Faux Fur House Slipper here for $24.

You won’t even notice that these slippers are 75 percent cheaper than their UGGs counterpart. The slippers are made with “thick memory foam cushion” to support the heels of your feet, and also feature textured bottoms and an “anti-slip sole” to make sure your slides don’t actually go sliding away on a wooden surface. The inner lining is also completely lined with fur — faux fur, we must add (no real animal fur here). Amazon reviewers gushed over how “fluffy” and “soft” these slippers felt, and the overall consensus was overwhelmingly positive. Out of more than 8,300 reviews, 76 percent of buyers left five-star reviews!

Practical features aside, these fuzzy slippers will elevate a pair of sweats or your standard boyfriend jeans/plain T-shirt set for an errand run or trip to the airport. The slippers even come in nine different colors: black, black/leopard, burgundy, grey, ivory, lilac, pink, purple, and tan. Each shade also comes with fur in a complementary color! Don’t let this amazing deal slip away as you begin to shop for your fall wardrobe.