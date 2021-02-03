This Cream Contour Kit Has Just As Many Reviews As Anastasia Beverly Hills & Is Less Than 1/2 The Price

We’re always here for a good beauty deal & this cream contour is an amazing dupe for Anastasia Beverly Hills & costs less than half the price.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Makeup: we love it so much, yet we hate the toll it takes on our wallets. Name brand cosmetics seem to cost astronomical amounts sometimes, and honestly, who can afford a vanity full of pricey makeup? If you’re like many of us glam queens, then you’ll be relieved to hear there’s a contour kit out there that rivals the famous Anastasia Beverly Hills brand, but actually won’t break the bank. This Aesthetica Cosmetics Cream Contour Kit is the ultimate solution to adding a quality product to your makeup routine – at just $29, to boot.

Sculpt, define and highlight your face with the Aesthetica Cosmetics cream contour kit. This glam palette contains six totally blendable, silky creams that are designed to bring out your face’s bone structure and features with every use. If you’re new to the contouring game, not to worry! Aesthetica includes step-by-step instructions right inside this kit including a face shape diagram and a contour mapping guide, so you’ll have all the help you could ever need to achieve the coveted contour look in one palette. It is packed in an elegant and travel-friendly mirrored palette, making it perfect for everyday use no matter where you are or where you’re going. Inside the palette, you’ve got removable and refillable pans (a feature that is pretty unique), including 3 cream concealer shades for contouring and 3 lighter, illuminating creams for highlighting the face. The ingredients for each of these creams are specially formulated using very high-quality ingredients that won’t irritate the skin, no matter your skin type – whether it be dry, oily, or a combination. The formula leaves out any parabens or talc, plus, all of the Aesthetica products are 100% vegan, cruelty, AND gluten-free. Go about your day to day contouring routine with a clear head, knowing you’re not adding any harsh ingredients to your skin!

Each of these creams is highly pigmented and is designed to gradually build up the contoured and highlighted look, so that the end result is a gorgeous, airbrushed finish. Just like celebrity beauty queens Hailey Baldwin or Olivia Culpo, you could create the illusion of having higher cheekbones, a smaller forehead, a more defined jawline, or even a tinier nose with ease as you highlight your way around your face, right in the comfort of your own home. This palette is made for any skin tone – whether it be super fair, medium olive-toned, or dark – thanks to the variety of six contour and highlight shades it has to offer. All of these shades could also be mixed and matched, ensuring a perfect blend every time. For some added glam, this contour kit could also be used alongside the Aesthetica Powder Contour Kit for an extra-perfected finish. With any of the Aesthetica products. pretty soon you’ll be a pro at contouring any face! Reviews on this cream contour kit have been mostly positive from all different women who’ve purchased it. Fans of this palette have gushed that it’s “perfect for beginners!”, or “great for dry or maturing skin”.

The bottom line is, you really don’t have to pay a fortune for quality makeup these days. Leave it to Amazon to serve us the best designer brand alternatives, including cosmetics and beauty products, all of which deliver high-end performance without burning a hole in our wallets. We promise you won’t be disappointed with this one, so go ahead, get your hands on this dreamy contour kit today!