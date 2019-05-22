World Paloma Day: Celebrate Mexico’s Favorite Drink With These Tasty Recipes

wHappy World Paloma Day! To celebrate, check out these delicious recipes while a cocktail expert gives you the EXCLUSIVE scoop on what makes the drink so popular and the one thing you should NOT do at your Paloma party.

It’s time to raise your glass and toast the most popular drink in all of Mexico and no — it’s not the margarita. It’s the Paloma, made by mixing grapefruit-flavored soda, a wedge of lime and tequila. The Paloma (Spanish for “dove”) can also be made with fresh grapefruit juice and some club soda, but however you prefer it, it’s time to celebrate. May 22 is World Paloma Day, a time to have a tasty drink in honor of the delicious cocktail.

While all brands of tequila are great for this drink, Cenote is leading the #WorldPalomaDay parade by launching The Paloma Bar pop up at the Marmara Park Avenue luxury hotel. In preparation for this “Paloma-palooza,” Cenote tequila’s Agave Spirits Ambassador (and famed Los Angeles bartender) Mark Daoust tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY why the Paloma is so popular, what you should do (or not do) when hosting your own Paloma party, and which celebrity he thinks is worthy of having a Paloma named after them.

HollywoodLife.com: What’s the story behind the Paloma? How did it become more popular than the Margarita in Mexico?

Mark Daoust: As with most things relating to cocktail lore, it is a mystery unsolved and lost in the history of intoxication. The stories range from Don Javier Delgado Corona creating it at the famous “La Capilla” where he first put together the Batanga (Tequila, lime, and coke) to a fake Wikipedia entry on a book called Popular Cocktails of the Rio Grande. Either way, it has gained enough attention through the years to be a beloved cocktail by most imbibers. It is the no. 1 cocktail in Mexico because of how easy it is to make. Tequila, lime, and grapefruit soda, three easy to source ingredients and the flavors are harmonious and easily balanced. It’s a no brainer.

What’s the one thing you wish bartenders – both professional and amateurs – would stop doing? (Aka what’s the biggest hint you’d give aspiring mixologists?)

Stop taking themselves so seriously. The best bartenders I know are the wackiest zaniest people I have ever met. This profession is founded in letting loose and enjoying the company of others. Put a smile on your face, crack a joke, and enjoy the ridiculously fun job of being a liquid chef.

If you could make a Paloma recipe named after a celebrity, who would you pick and what would be in it? (“Amy Poehlerma?” “Brian De Polama”)

I would have to name it the “Brad Palomitt.” The Mexican cocktail everyone will crave. It would have seven ingredients, and it would be a riff on the zombie cocktail.

You don’t need to be famous like Brad Pitt to celebrate World Paloma Day — you just need some tasty Paloma cocktails. Thankfully, some of the best brands — like Cenote, Casa Noble, Los Arangos, Tequila Corralejo and Avión — have provided these recipes to make your #WorldPalomaDay a fantastic one! Remember to drink responsibly!

The Cenote Paloma

Ingredients:

1.5oz Cenote Blanco

6oz Jarritos Grapefruit Soda

0.5oz Lime Juice

Method: Build cocktail by placing all ingredients in (optional) salt-rimmed highball over fresh ice. Stir to mix.

Cup choice: Highball Glass

Spicy Cenote Paloma



Ingredients:

1.5oz Cenote Blanco

0.5oz Ancho Reyes

1oz Grapefruit Juice

½ Lime Juice

½ Serrano Infused Agave Syrup

Top with Top Chico

Method: Garnish with Tajin Rim

Cup choice: Cantarito

The Cenote Paloma Spritz

Ingredients:

1oz Cenote Blanco

½oz Agave Syrup

2 oz Fresh Grapefruit Juice

1 dash Grapefruit Bitters

Method: Top with Prosecco and garnish with Grapefruit

Cup choice: Chalice

Noble Paloma

Ingredients:

2oz Casa Noble Crystal Tequila

1oz lime juice

1oz grapefruit juice

½oz agave nectar

Sparkling water

Grapefruit wedge

Method: Place Casa Noble, lime juice, grapefruit juice, and agave nectar into a shaker with ice. Shake until chilled. Strain into glass over ice (salt or lime-and-chili powder rim optional), top with sparkling water, and swirl. Garnish with grapefruit wedge.

Wildflower Paloma

Ingredients:

1.5 part Avión Silver

1 part Elderflower liqueur

½ part fresh lime

3 parts ruby red grapefruit

Method: Garnish with grapefruit slice

Proper Paloma

Ingredients:

2 oz. Proper No. Twelve

½ oz. grapefruit juice

½ oz. lime juice

Top with soda

Method: Garnish with a lime

Strawberry Basil Paloma

Ingredients:

2 oz. Los Arango Reposado

1 oz. grapefruit juice

½ oz. agave syrup

2 chopped strawberries

5 basil leaves

Soda to top

Smoked sea salt for rim

Method: Rim your glass with smoked sea salt. Combine all ingredients except soda in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake to chill and combine ingredients. Fine strain into a hi-ball glass over fresh ice. Top with soda. Garnish & Enjoy!

Corralejo Tequila Spicy Pineapple Paloma

Ingredients:

2 oz. Corralejo Silver

½ oz. Grapefruit juice

½ oz. Lime juice

½ sliced Serrano pepper

¾ oz. agave syrup

Pineapple soda (to top)

Tajín (for rim)

Method: Rim your glass with Tajín. Add all ingredients except the bitters into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake hard to chill and combine ingredients. Strain into your glass over fresh ice. Top with pineapple soda. Garnish & Enjoy!

BLOOD ORANGE PALERMO de SPEZIATE @ Aloft Miami Aventura

1.5 oz tequila

.5 oz simply syrup

.5 oz lime juice

.25 oz orange juice

2.5 oz Blood Orange soda

2 pc of chili

Method: In a mixing glass, add 2 pc chili and muddle lightly. Add all measured ingredients (except soda) and ice and shake. Pour mixture into a hi-ball glass. Top with blood orange soda, slight stir into mix, and garnish with an orange slice, a maraschino cherry, and a rosemary sprig. Slightly scorch the rosemart yo enlighten aroma prior to delivering drink.

Camarena Paloma

2 parts Camarena Silver tequila

4 parts Grapefruit Soda

1/2 part Lime Juice

Pinch of salt

Remember to enjoy your Paloma responsibly! Happy #WorldPalomaDay!