Matthew Koma: 5 Things To Know About Hilary Duff’s New Fiancé

Hilary Duff is newly engaged, and we couldn’t be happier for the ‘Younger’ star! Her new fiancé is named Matthew Koma.

We’re so thrilled for the couple! After two years together, Matthew Koma and Hilary Duff, 31, are engaged. The couple shared the announcement on social media, and they seem to be over-the-moon together. Find out five quick facts to know about Hil’s new fiancé, below.

1. He proposed to Hilary! Matthew shared an adorable series of photos on Instagram of him and his new fiancée on May 9. He said, “I asked my best friend to marry me.” The two kissed in the second pic.

2. Matthew’s a singer. He makes his profession quite clear in his Instagram bio, which reads, “I sing in a band called Winnekta Bowling League.” The band has a new single called “Kombucha” on their second EP, Cloudy with a Chance of Sun, which dropped on April 26. Winnekta Bowling League is an alternative/indie band, and is signed to RCA Records.

3. He found music success before being in his current band. Matthew co-wrote “Clarity,” by Zedd, 29, featuring Foxes, which won a Grammy Award in 2014 for the Best Dance Recording. He has also worked with Shania Twain, 53, Tiesto, 50, Ryan Tedder, 39, and more.

4. Matthew and Hilary began dating in Jan. 2017. Their first child together (and Hil’s second), Banks Violet Blair, was born in Oct. 2018.

5. He was born on June 2, 1987. He was raised in New York, is Jewish, and is currently 31 years old.

We’re so happy for the couple and can’t wait to see their relationship continue. We hope they enjoy this beautiful time together while they’re engaged!