Isaac Kappy: 5 Things About The Actor Accused Of Choking Paris Jackson Who Has Died

Isaac Kappy, the actor who was accused of putting his hands on Paris Jackson in 2018, has died after jumping off a bridge in Arizona. Here’s what you should know about him.

Isaac Kappy, the man who was accused of trying to choke Paris Jackson, 21, at a game night party in July 2018, has died by suicide after jumping off a bridge in Bellemont, Arizona. A statement from Bart Graves, spokesperson for the Arizona Department of Public Safety, confirmed that 42-year-old Isaac was identified as a man who forced himself off the Transwestern Road Bridge onto Interstate 40, where he was hit by a Ford pickup truck on May 13.

“On May 13, 2019 at 7:26 in the morning, troopers were called to interstate 40. Where this happened is not far from Flagstaff, Arizona,” the statement read. “We were called there for a subject who had forced himself off of the trans western road bridge and onto I-40. He was then struck by a passing pickup truck. He has been identified as 42-year-old Isaac Kappy of Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was deceased on scene.”

Before the incident occurred, bystanders were reportedly trying to physically take him off the bridge but they were unable to hold him down. Authorities confirmed Isaac was the only person physically harmed and they have officially closed the investigation.

10 months before his tragic suicide, Isaac’s alleged choking incident with Paris made major headlines in Aug. 2018, one month after it allegedly took place, according to TMZ. Paris was reportedly the victim of a terrifying experience when Isaac allegedly tried to choke her at a game night party. It was also revealed on Aug. 1, 2018 that the actor was the target of an LAPD investigation. That’s because of something he allegedly tweeted a week prior on July 25. The tweet is no longer on his feed, but it reportedly warned that, “if you kill me or even try, it will rain .50 cals in the Hollywood Hills.” But who was Isaac and why was he accusing celebrities like Seth Green of being pedophiles?

1. Isaac’s film and TV credits included Thor and The Night Shift. The actor – who once appeared in an episode of Breaking Bad – was also a writer who has penned the film shorts, Time Cougars and The Surrogate.

2. He also targeted director Steven Spielberg in a rambling YouTube video posted on July 26, 2018. During the clip, he alleged that the Oscar-winning director is a pedophile. Isaac also shockingly alleged that many Hollywood elites are into pedophilia. “At the top level, these people are just sick and psycho,” he said, according to the Santa Monica Observer. He added, “This is what’s sad about this. A lot of people are born into it.”

3. Isaac allegedly bombarded Seth Green and his wife Clare Grant with letters. Police were reportedly investigating Isaac for allegedly harassing and stalking the couple. Despite accusing Seth of pedophilia, in the past he sent them gushing handwritten letters. In one, obtained by TMZ, he reportedly wrote, “First off, I need you guys to know that I love you very much and care about you deeply. Please know that I wouldn’t do anything to harm you.”

4. He claimed to be helping victims of child abuse. He tweeted on July 28, 2018, “We are giving a voice to the voiceless. I have had so many victims reach out to me who are, for the FIRST time, feeling like their stories are important, that someone cares. Guess what? I CARE! Patriots care! You are not alone!!!”

5. In a Twitter thread posted on July 31, 2018 Isaac told his followers that he’s “NOT a perfect human being,” but is a flawed man who has “made mistakes.” He tweeted, “I have had sex with multiple women at the same time, I have done drugs (although I have never done heroin or meth), I have hurt people’s feelings etc. BUT WE ALL HAVE FLAWS. I am not a perfect hero. I am just a man that believes something very deeply and have answered the call.”