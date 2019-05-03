Fatimih Dávila: 5 Things To Know On Former Miss Uruguay & Her Mysterious Death

This is tragic. Fatimih Dávila, who competed in Miss Universe 2006 as Miss Uruguay, died on May 2.

Devastating. Fatimih Dávila passed away on May 2 in Mexico City, according to ABC News. The beauty pageant winner was only 31 years old, and was taken far too soon. To learn more about the talented woman who died, read on for five things to know about Fatimih.

1. She did not die due to natural causes. Fatimih was reportedly found “hanged in the bathroom” of a hotel room in Mexico City, city prosecutors said. There is an ongoing investigation over whether the death was by suicide or committed by another person.

2. Fatimih competed and won the title of Miss Universo Uruguay. She earned the title in 2006, which led to her competing at Miss Universe in Los Angeles that same year in July. Fatimih also competed in Reina Sudamericana 2006, Miss Continente Americano 2006, and Miss World 2008. Her death was on the same day as the Miss USA pageant in Reno, Nevada.

3. She sadly was in the area for a job interview. Fatimih was a working model for years after her pageant days.

4. Fatimih was born on Feb. 1, 1988. The model was born in Punta del Este in Uruguay.

5. She shared gorgeous photos on her Instagram account. Before she died, Fatimih shared beautiful pics of her modeling shots on social media. She posted photos with friends, of her travels, reading, and skydiving.

Our thoughts are with Fatimih and her family at this time – we can’t even imagine the pain they are going through right now. Rest in peace, Fatimih.