Doris Day: 5 Things To Know About The Legendary Singer & Actress That Passed Away

Doris Day, one of the most popular film stars of the ’50s and ’60s has sadly passed. As the world mourns her death, here’s everything to know about the icon & her prolific career.

It’s a sad day for Hollywood after legendary singer/actress, Doris Day passed away at age 97. The news of the film icon’s death broke on May 13 and was confirmed by the Doris Day Animal Foundation, which she established in 1978. As one of Hollywood’s most popular stars of the 1950’s and ’60s, Doris appeared in dozens of films, and was the woman behind the famed track, “Que Sera Sera.” Doris also starred on CBS in The Doris Day Show for five years beginning in 1968. The star made her mark across music, film, and TV, making her a true triple threat. As the world mourns her passing, here’s everything to know about the legendary star and all of her successes.

1. She was multitalented. Doris is well-known for her film roles, but actually began her career behind a microphone. The icon started out singing on local radio programs with big bands. She wound up with 21 Billboard top 10 hits under her belt. It was only fitting that Doris actually received her stage name from a song. Born Doris Mary Ann Kappelhoff, the star earned her shorter stage name from band leader Barney Rapp, who fell in love with her rendition of “Day After Day.”

2. You’ve probably seen one of her films. Throughout the course of her career, she appeared in 39 films. The prolific list includes 1960’s Midnight Lace, as well as comedies such as Teacher’s Pet, Pillow Talk, Lover Come Back, That Touch of Mink, and Move Over, Darling.

3. She’s known for her signature song, “Que Sera Sera.” The Academy Award-winning tune she first performed in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1956 film, The Man Who Knew Too Much. However, apparently Doris was not an instant fan of the track! Despite initially refusing to sing it, she wound up recording the fan favorite track.

4. She adored animals. After stepping away from acting, Doris dedicated her life to helping animals. She founded the Doris Day Pet Foundation in 1978 which “aims to help animals and the people who love them.”

5. She was married four times throughout her life. First, to trombonist Al Jorden in 1941. She had her only child with him, a son named Terry. After divorcing Al in 1943, she married George Weidler, a saxophonist, in 1946. Their marriage fell apart in 1949, and Doris would later wed Martin Melcher. They were together until his death in 1968. Her final marriage was to Barry Comden, from 1976 to 1981.