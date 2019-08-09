Dmitriy N. Andreychenko: 5 Facts About Armed Man, 22, Who Caused ‘Panic’ At MO Walmart

Dmitriy N. Andreychenko was arrested and detained on a potential charge of making a terrorist threat after bringing a rifle into a MO Walmart. Learn more about the terrifying situation.

Dmitriy N. Andreychenko, 22, was arrested in Springfield, Missouri on August 8 on suspicion of 1st degree making a terrorist threat after entering a Walmart in tactical gear while carrying a loaded assault rifle — days after posting video on Instagram showing him firing an Anderson Arms AR-15. Andreychenko’s motive is unknown in the horrifying incident, which caused widespread panic among Walmart shoppers and employees who thought their lives were in danger. Learn more about Andreychenko, and what happened at Walmart:

1. He was spotted recording himself in Walmart as he walked around the store with a rifle. The store’s manager noticed Andreychenko pushing a cart up and down the aisles while recording himself on his cell phone. He was wearing a bulletproof vest and body armor over military fatigues while carrying “tactical weapons,” according to police. The manager pulled a fire alarm and urged everyone to evacuate the building. Andreychenko attempted to go out a side exit, but was stopped by an off-duty firefighter who held him at gunpoint (Missouri is an open carry state) until police could arrive. Police confirmed that Andreychenko’s weapons were loaded, and that he had 100 rounds of ammunition with him in the store.

2. The incident comes less than a week after the back-to-back mass shootings, including one at a Walmart. Twenty-one people died, and another 26 were injured after a gunman, suspected to be Patrick Crusius, opened fire inside a Walmart in El Paso, Texas on August 3. The suspect was carrying an assault rifle similar to Andreychenko’s. Just mere hours later, another gunman, suspected to be Connor Betts killed nine in Dayton, Ohio’s nightlife district — including his sister. Another 27 people were injured in the massacre.

An armed man was arrested at a Missouri Walmart. pic.twitter.com/U4JgUfxoWF — CNN Early Start (@EarlyStart) August 9, 2019

3. Springfield police arrested him, and formal charges have yet to be filed. The police announced on Twitter that they arrested Andreychenko for 1st degree making a terrorist threat. Formal charges have not been filed against Andreychenko at this time; Since Missouri is an open carry state, Andreychenko was legally allowed to carry his gun in public if he met certain criteria. The police added that they do not believe that there is any threat to the public following the incident. His motive is unknown at this time.

4. Walmart banned him from their stores. “This was a reckless act designed to scare people, disrupt our business and it put our associates and customers at risk,” said LeMia Jenkins, Walmart’s director of national media relations, in a statement. “We applaud the quick actions of our associates to evacuate customers from our store, and we’re thankful no one was injured.This person is no longer welcome in our stores. We are working with the authorities however we can and we appreciate their quick response that prevented this situation from escalating further.”

In February, he posted on Facebook, “It’s official. I hate Walmart. Apparently they won’t sell Rifle and shotgun ammo if your under 21. He added, “New policy — However I can walk into the store with a loaded .40 and nobody says anything. What a joke.”

5. The investigation is still ongoing. Andreychenko’s “intent was not to cause peace or comfort to anybody that was in the business,” Springfield Police Lt. Mike Lucas told CNN. “In fact, he’s lucky to be alive still to be honest. All we know is the fact that he walked in here heavily armed with body armor on, in military fatigues and caused a great amount of panic inside the store. So, he certainly had the capability the potential to harm people. And then obviously what’s happened in Texas and Dayton and all that kind of stuff in the last seven days — that’s on everybody’s mind.”