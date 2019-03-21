Cliff Dixon: 5 Things To Know About Erica Mena’s Ex Who Was Shot & Killed In Atlanta

‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Erica Mena’s ex-boyfriend, Cliff Dixon was shot and killed outside an Atlanta club on March 21. As police told HollywoodLife, the investigation is in its early stages. Here’s 5 facts about Dixon.

Cliff Dixon was shot and killed outside SL Lounge in Atlanta around 1 AM on March 21, according to an official press release from the Chamblee Police Department in Georgia. Chamblee PD told HollywoodLife that they “are in the early stages of the investigation.” The incident occured on the night of Dixon’s 32nd birthday party. As we await more details about the shooting, here’s five fast facts about Dixon.

1. Cliff Dixon resided in Atlanta at the time of his death. — The 6’9″ Georgia native was fixture in the rap and hip hop scene in Atlanta. He ran in numerous high profile circles, including music and sports cliques. It’s unclear who he is survived by, however, Dixon referenced a sister and a child that may have belonged to him on his Instagram.

2. He had high profile friends. — Dixon was close pals with the likes of NBA stars, Kevin Durant, 30, of the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder’s Russell Westbrook, 30. He’s been pictured with both athletes as far back as 2013. Multiple reports have claimed that Dixon is Durant’s “half brother”, however, there’s been nothing to prove any relation between the two. Dixon was also friends with rappers, Fabolous and Dave East. He was friends with East since age 16.

3. Dixon was a rapper. — He apparently made music under the pseudonym, Lavish. His most recent work includes his single (December 2018) “TWELVE TWELVE”, as seen above, which is also located in the bio of his Instagram.

4. He’s been romantically linked to numerous celebrities. — Dixon’s most recent relationship was with Love & Hip Hop star, Erica Mena, 32, who he dated for about 10 months before they called it quits sometime in late 2018. Dixon was rumored to be dating Rihanna, 31, in 2014, after the two were spotted together at Hooray Henry’s in West Hollywood, CA for a Fourth of July celebration. That same day, Dixon and Rihanna were reportedly seen at Kevin Durant‘s Fourth of July pool party.

5. Dixon played college basketball. — Dixon played college basketball at Western Kentucky University. He arrived at the university in 2010 as a junior college transfer. Dixon was dismissed from the team for a violation of team rules in February 2011. He averaged 4.8 points and 4.1 rebounds this season, and started six of the 22 games he played. Dixon also had a tryout with Brazilian team Vivo/Franca Basquete Sao Paulo in 2012. He played for the minor league team Lake Michigan Admirals in 2013.