Brendon Urie: 5 Things To Know About The Singer Featured On Taylor Swift’s New Song

Taylor Swift just revealed that Brendon Urie will be featured on her new song, titled ‘ME!’, and fans couldn’t be more excited! But just in case you’re not too familiar with him, we dug up some interesting facts to help you out.

“WELL GUYS 4.26 is gonna be here in a few hours and my new song ‘ME!’ featuring the extraordinarily talented and awesome @brendonurie of @panicatthedisco will be out tonight at midnight eastern. In other exciting news, the VIDEO will be out then too and I can’t wait to watch live with you,” Taylor Swift revealed on Instagram, just minutes after she told Good Morning America that Brendon Urie, 32, of Panic! At The Disco would be featured on her new song. The highly-anticipated new track, which drops on all music platforms on April 26, is titled “ME!” and we can’t wait to hear it! But while we wait, let us share some fun fact about Brendon below!

1. Brendon Urie has always wanted to collaborate with Taylor. In a past interview, he said, “Honestly from the get-go I was into that girl. She’s super talented, really smart songwriter, really fun. She seems really fun to work with.”

2. Brendon Urie has also covered Taylor’s “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” and while hosting Amazon’s Song of the Day, he chose Taylor’s “Delicate” as one of his picks! He has also called her “one of the greatest artists of our day.”

3. Brendon’s band, Panic! At The Disco, released one of their best albums, A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out, over a decade ago, but they’ve gained a lot more popularity recently, and the group’s last two albums were also their first two to reach Number One. They recently had a hit with “High Hopes,” which reached Number Four on the Hot 100, and went higher than their breakthrough single, “I Write Sins Not Tragedies”.

JUST IN: @taylorswift13 announces what will be revealed at midnight: "It's going to be a new song and music video!" The song is called "ME!" and it will feature @brendonurie. WE CAN'T WAIT! https://t.co/zJcGoGMulD #TaylorSwiftApril26 pic.twitter.com/SbJtVfxnHZ — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 26, 2019

4. Brendon, who was born in Utah on April 12, 1987, married Sarah Orzechowski on April 27, 2013.

5. Brendon is the only original member remaining in Panic! At The Disco.