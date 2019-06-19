Adrien Broner: 5 Things To Know About Boxer Who Challenged 50 Cent To A Fight

Everyone wants to know more about Adrien Broner after he challenged 50 Cent to a ‘brawl’ during a fiery social media exchange on June 18! Learn more about the outspoken pro boxer after he had words with the rapper.

Adrien Broner, 29, didn’t hold back during his tense back-and-forth with 50 Cent, 43, on Instagram on Tuesday. After Adrien noticed that 50 blocked him on social media, he called out the rapper in a note on IG. The boxer went on to challenge the Power producer to a fight if he didn’t return his calls. And, that’s when 50 claimed Adrien owed him money. While they continue to hash things out (we hope), here’s five fast facts about Adrien!

1. Adrien Broner is an American professional boxer from Cincinnati, Ohio. — Adrien, born on July 28, 1989, began boxing at the age of six. Adrien, whose gained the nickname, “The Problem”, is known for his outspoken behavior, both in and out of the ring. As an amateur fighter, he recorded 319 fights with a record of 300 wins and 19 losses. He’s won multiple world championships in four weight classes (super welterweight, lightweight, light welterweight, welterweight), including: WBO junior lightweight title (2011-2012), the WBC lightweight title (2012-2013), the WBA welterweight title (2013), and the WBA light welterweight title from (2015-2016). In July 2018, he was ranked the world’s fourth best light welterweight by the Transnational Boxing Rankings Board, and the eighth best active welterweight by BoxRec. His most recent high profile fight was a loss against Manny Pacquiao on January 19, 2019.

2. He apparently turned down a gig on Love & Hip Hop. — “I got real respect for my woman,” he said during an interview with VladTV (seen below). “And, that’s why I didn’t do that ‘Love & Hip Hop shit.’ You’re not about to break down my character, or degrade me, or degrade her for a f–king TV show, for an episode,” Adrien continued.

3. Adrien is a father. — He reportedly has seven children with six different women. Only five of his children’s names have been confirmed — Admire, Armani, KJ, Na’Riya, and Adrien Broner Jr.

4. Adrien is engaged. — He proposed to Arie Nicole, his partner of many years, in 2015. They have children together. In the above interview, Adrien noted that his fiancee has “played a big part” in his career.

5. He has a history of arrests. — Adrien has a history of alleged battery and armed robbery charges. He was forced to miss the 2008 Olympics when he was sentenced to 14 months in jail. In October 2016, Adrien was charged with a misdemeanor battery for an alleged altercation with a female waitress at a nightclub in Las Vegas. That incident occurred soon after he shared a series of cryptic messages on Instagram teasing he was contemplating suicide. Then, on April 20, 2017, he was arrested on a warrant stemming from a previous arrest in 2014, after he failed to appear in court. On February 13, 2018, Adrien was charged with a misdemeanor sexual battery charge in Atlanta. He was later released on bail.