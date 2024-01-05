Where Is Shia LeBeouf Now? What the Actor Is Doing Today Amid Catholic Church News

Shia LaBeouf was once a 2000s icon. After appearing in Holes, the actor landed his TV role in Even Stevens. Although he has starred in a variety of successful films — such as Fury, Indiana Jones and the Transformers franchise — he has sparked controversy several times throughout his career. Now, the former Disney Channel star is reportedly planning to make a career change with the Catholic Church.

Find out what Shia’s been up to below.

What Happened to Shia LaBeouf?

In the early 2000s, Shia made the transition from teen-oriented films to adult projects, such as Transformers, Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps and Eagle Eye. In addition to acting, he explored other ventures, including creating graphic novels. He also nearly starred in the Broadway production Orphans, but the production claimed he was fired while he maintained that he left due to “creative differences” with actor Alec Baldwin.

Throughout the 2010s, Shia’s dating history made headlines. In 2012, he and Mia Goth started dating, and they later got married in 2016. Two years later, though, they separated and subsequently divorced.

Between 2018 and 2019, Shia moved on with FKA Twigs, followed by Margaret Qualley in 2020 to 2021. FKA Twigs sued Shia for sexual battery, assault and emotional distress during their past relationship. While denying the accusations, the Nymphomaniac actor publicly apologized, per TODAY.

“I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations,” he said. “I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

It is currently unclear what happened to the lawsuit since 2022, but he continued to work in film and stage productions. Shia also reconciled with Mia, and they later welcomed a daughter named Isabel. That year, however, he made headlines again for his public dispute with Don’t Worry Darling director, Olivia Wilde.

Is Shia LaBeouf Still an Actor?

After FKA Twigs sued him, TODAY reported that Shia’s former agency, Creative Artists Agency, released a statement about the status of his acting career in 2021.

“[Shia] made a decision to seek inpatient help and support, and as part of that, stepped away from the industry,” the agency — who cut ties with Shia — wrote in a statement.

In early 2024, it was reported that Shia had been confirmed into the Catholic Church and intended to become a deacon. The Capuchin Franciscans: Western America Province Facebook page posted a statement announcing Shia’s confirmation.

“We are thrilled to share that our dear friend Shia LaBeouf has fully entered the church this past weekend through the sacrament of confirmation!” the post read. “The Capuchin Franciscan friars are overjoyed to welcome him into the fold and witness his deep commitment to his faith journey. Shia LaBeouf, known for his incredible talent and passion in the entertainment industry, has embarked on a profound spiritual journey that has led him to embrace the teachings of the Catholic Church. His decision to fully enter the church is a testament to his sincere desire to grow in his relationship with God and live out the Gospel values.”

Shia has not publicly confirmed whether he intends to become a deacon, but he is slated to appear in the upcoming film Megalopolis. In 2023, he appeared in the stage production Henry Johnson.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.