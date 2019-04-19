Good Friday: When Is It, What Is It & More You Need To Know

Good Friday, a Christian holiday, is recognized around the world two days before Easter Sunday. Need more info? From what the day means to which states recognize it as a holiday, here’s what you need to know.

If you celebrate, Happy Good Friday! Today, April 19, is the Christian holiday celebrated to commemorate the day that Jesus died for his followers’ sins. Three days later, according to scripture, he rose from the dead on what is now known as Easter. Unfamiliar with the holiday, which happens to fall the same day as Passover? Learn five important facts about the meaning of Good Friday, and its importance to Christians worldwide.

1. What is Good Friday?

Good Friday, also known as Holy Friday, Great Friday, Black Friday, or Easter Friday, occurs two days before Easter Sunday in the United States. It’s the day Christians commemorate Jesus Christ’s crucifixion at Calvary. Easter is always the first Sunday after the full moon following a spring equinox. Many people celebrate Good Friday by going to worship services, praying, and fasting.

2. Why is it called Good Friday?

While it may seem strange to commemorate the day a man died as “good,” but the word “good” in this context means pious or holy.

3. Is it a federal holiday?

Good Friday is not a federal holiday in the United States. However, 12 states observe Good Friday as state holiday: Connecticut, Texas, Delaware, Hawaii, Indiana, Tennessee, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, and North Dakota.

4. What happened on Good Friday?

Jesus Christ was crucified by the Romans on Good Friday. He was nailed to a cross and left to die. Christians believe he rose again three days later on what’s known as Easter. The three days are known as the Easter Triduum.

5. What’s open and closed on Good Friday?

Since Good Friday is not a federally recognized holiday, many stores and companies may be open. Your local post office should be open for regular business hours, as well as Fedex and UPS. Most banks are open on Good Friday. The stock markets will be closed, though. Stores like Walmart and Target will be open if you’re looking to do a little bit of shopping over Easter weekend. If you want to know if specific stores are open, check to see if you’re state recognizes Good Friday as a state holiday. For more information, click HERE.