Georgia Fetal Heartbeat Bill: Facts About Law That Could Send Women To Prison For Abortion

Georgia has passed a misogynistic bill that would become the most restrictive, extreme abortion law in the United States. Learn more about HB 481, and how it infringes on abortion rights.

Georgia is on the verge of violating the federal rights of their citizens seeking abortions in unprecedented ways. Governor Brian Kemp, who won the governorship by a minuscule margin in 2018, has just signed HB 481, which would ban abortion after six weeks in the state should it be written into law. Violating that law could lead to life in prison, or even death. And there’s a real chance this law could happen. Here’s what you should know:

1. HB 481 is the most extreme abortion law in the United States. The bill’s primary purpose is to ban abortion after six weeks, or when a doctor can detect “embryonic or fetal cardiac activity.” What the bill doesn’t take into account is that most people do not even know that they’re pregnant at six weeks. That’s just two weeks after a missed period, and in many cases, doctors don’t even check for pregnancy until eight weeks. The current Georgia law is that abortions may be performed in the first trimester (up until the 12th week), unless doctors decide that a later abortion is medically necessary. There would be exceptions to the law: abortions would sparingly be allowed to prevent “death or serious harm” to the mother, and in cases of rape or incest — only if a police report has been filed first.

2. The bill gives fetuses personhood. HB 481 declares that “unborn children are a class of living, distinct person” and deserve “full legal recognition.” Additionally, it confirms that fetuses “shall be included in population based determinations,” as they are now classified as humans, and therefore, residents of the state. It’s unclear if the drafters of the bill understand the more complicated consequences of granting fetuses personhood. For example, as Georgia appellate attorney Andrew Fleishman said: if fetuses are people, wouldn’t the state be illegally holding citizens in jail without bond if a pregnant person is imprisoned?

If fetuses are considered a class of human with rights, then these independent persons are entitled to the right to due process. A lawyer could technically represent an inmate’s fetus and argue for its release from jail, right? If the state says no, then why not? One could argue that Georgia would be violating the 5th amendment after granting the fetuses 14th amendment rights.

3. Those who violate the law could face life in prison or the death penalty. Violating the proposed law would have devastated consequences for the pregnant person. Those who self-terminate their pregnancies would be considered murderers, under the Georgia law, as they have technically killed another human being. The penalty for committing murder in Georgia is life imprisonment or capital punishment (the death penalty). Seeking an abortion from a doctor would make the mother a party to murder under the law, and the doctor could be punished, as well.

Georgia has just passed a bill granting full 14th Amendment rights to all unborn children. As of this minute, Georgia is now holding thousands of citizens in jail without bond in violation of their rights and without a Gerstein hearing. /1 pic.twitter.com/UY40FjIG92 — Andrew Fleischman (@ASFleischman) May 7, 2019

4. Miscarriage could also necessitate a police investigation. Even those who miscarry their pregnancies could still be convicted of murder in some cases. If they miscarry because of their own conduct, like taking drugs or drinking while pregnant, they could be liable for second-degree murder. This would be punishable by 10 to 30 years in prison. With any miscarriage, police are allowed to interrogate the mother to determine if they can be held responsible. If they find any evidence, they could charge, detain, and try the women for the death of their fetus.

5. Seeking abortions out of state would still violate the law. Pregnant Georgians are still not safe if they seek abortion out of state. Georgia residents could be charged with conspiracy to commit murder if it’s discovered that they plan to travel out of state to get an abortion under the proposed law. This would be punishable by 10 years’ imprisonment. Additionally, a person who helps the individual obtain that abortion could also be charged as an accessory to the “murder.”

Read the contents of HB 481, in full, HERE.