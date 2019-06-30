‘The Loudest Voice’ Cast vs. Real Life: See Russell Crowe As Roger Ailes & More

Russell Crowe transforms into Roger Ailes, Naomi Watts becomes Gretchen Carlson, and more stars morph into Fox News players for the upcoming miniseries ‘The Loudest Voice’. See pics of the actors vs. their IRL counterparts before tuning in.

Roger Ailes died in May 2017 at age 77, but his horrific legacy lives on in the new Showtime miniseries, The Loudest Voice. The series, based on Gabriel Sherman‘s bestselling book, The Loudest Voice in the Room: How the Brilliant, Bombastic Roger Ailes Built Fox News – and Divided a Country, focuses on the rise and fall of the Fox News Channel head from his first days at the network, to the accusations of sexual harassment and assault from some of the biggest names at the network. The first episode opens with Ailes lying dead on the floor of his Florida home after suffering a subdural hematoma. He’s played by an unrecognizable Russell Crowe, wearing extensive prosthetics to achieve the look of the elderly, portly businessman. “I had to take my body to a certain place but then used prosthetics. I used a body pad as well, when you add it all up all of production, I was in the makeup chair a total of four days,” Crowe told Inside Edition on June 25.

Sienna Miller also underwent an extensive transformation to play his wife, Elizabeth Ailes. “It was a lot of work to transform into Beth, but I loved it. I found it so liberating,” she told the program at the premiere of the miniseries. It appears that Sienna also wore prosthetics for the role, as the 37-year-old actress played someone significantly older than herself. The blonde coif was picture-perfect, as well. Naomi Watts plays former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson, and looks just like her! From the hair, to the outfits, it’s perfect. Gretchen said she’s eager to see her portrayal, but is focused on one thing in particular: “I’m going to play special attention to her American Minnesota accent since she’s an Aussie,” she told Vulture!

To see the cast of The Loudest Voice transform into their characters, scroll through our gallery above. The Loudest Voice premieres Sunday, June 30 at 10:00pm on Showtime.