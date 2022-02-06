Snoop Dogg’s Wife: Everything To Know About Shante Broadus & His Past Relationships

When it comes to romance, Snoop Dogg has made the rounds…and he’s married to his high school sweetheart today. Find out more about the rapper’s relationship history here!

Rapper Snoop Dogg has been true to his name over the years, romancing different women and sharing children with multiple mothers as well. But at the end of the day, the rapper is a family man and has been off-again-on-again with his wife, Shante Broadus, since the pair were in high school. HollywoodLife compiled all the information to know about Snoop’s past relationships and current marriages so you don’t have to!

Shante Broadus

Sometimes, first love really is the one that lasts. Snoop Dogg met his current wife, Shante, when the pair were in high school and Snoop was allegedly selling dime-bags of weed to Cameron Diaz. Sticking by Snoop as his career took off, Shante even established her own management company, Boss Lady Entertainment. In fact, Shante was Snoop’s first manager…and remains his manager to this day. On top of his music, Shante also manages Snoop’s wide range of businesses, including his cannabis, spirits and gaming companies.

In an interview with VladTV, Snoop discussed how he wooed Shante back in the day: “I had to call her on the phone. I had to write love letters. I had to do all of that…you know what I’m saying, to win her over.” Though their love was real from the start, the couple has faced their share of turbulence. They got married in 1997, but after rockiness filed for divorce in 2004. But eventually, the pair were drawn back together, renewing their vows in 2007. The couple is together to this day, and share three children: Cordé Broadus, born in 1994, Cordell Broadus, born in 1997, and Snoop’s baby girl Cori Broadus, born in 1999. After an admitted roller-coaster ride of a romantic history, Snoop and Shante are still going strong!

In a recent interview with W Magazine, Shante opened up about her and Snoop’s marriage, now over 20 years strong. “He knows that he can always trust me. So he wanted the world to know he had his wife by his side, helping him,” Shante shared. “He wanted a strong female to lead. And of course, that’s me.”

Laurie Holmond

Snoop shares his fourth and final child, Julian Broadus, with former partner Laurie Holmond. Laurie and Snoop also met in high school in California, and dated before Snoop wed Shante; allegedly, Julian was conceived when the pair met up and one thing led to another shortly after Snoop’s first wedding to Shante. In a 2008 interview with Star, Laurie admitted that although Snoop didn’t know how to take the news of her pregnancy at the time, he stepped up and took responsibility. Though Laurie has remained a very private citizen, she has kept a close relationship with Julian.

Karrine Steffans

Another alleged affair of Snoop’s, Karrine Steffans supposedly encountered him in 2010. Karrine has been a staple in the hip-hop world since she started her career in 1999, and has starred in over 20 music videos for rappers like LL Cool J and Jay-Z. Karrine, who has been notoriously candid about her sexual encounters with rappers, revealed in her 2007 New York Times best-selling book The Vixen Diaries that Snoop Dogg’s, well…manly endowment was “too long.” Other rappers mentioned in the dishy book included Will Smith, Kanye West, Ludacris, and Missy Elliot. Talk about kiss and tell!