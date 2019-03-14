22 Sexiest iHeartRadio Music Awards Outfits Of All-Time: Iggy Azalea, Hailey Baldwin & More

Iggy Azalea, Hailey Baldwin and more stars have worn super sexy ensembles to the iHeartRadio Music Awards over the years. We’re taking a look back at all the hot looks before the 2019 show.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards have seen some really sexy red carpet looks over the years. From sparkly jumpsuits to plunging dresses, celebrities have pulled out all the stops while attending the awards show. We can bet the 2019 event will be no exception, but before the show airs tonight, March 14, let’s take a look back at some of the sexiest outfits ever worn to the show.

There were plenty of stunning looks in 2018 to admire. Hailey Baldwin was glowing in a sparkly Zuhair Murad jumpsuit that featured sheer panels on the legs and a deep v-neckline. The model paired the look with metallic peep toe heels. Iggy Azalea also commanded attention at the 2018 show in a custom Brian Lichtenberg dress. The piece was fun from head to toe thanks to asymmetrical sleeves and a thigh-high slit.

Taylor Swift, who is confirmed to attend the 2019 awards show, has also worn some of our favorite looks from the show. In 2015, the “Delicate” singer arrived in a black sequin mini dress by Kaufman–Franco. Tay clearly loves a glittery all-black outfit, because she rocked a sequin Saint Laurent jumpsuit to the event the following year.

We can expect to see even more skintight jumpsuits, short dresses and thigh-high slit gowns at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards – but before the red carpet is rolled out, head up to the gallery above to see more of the sexiest outfits ever worn to the show. The iHeartRadio Music Awards air Thursday, March 14 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.