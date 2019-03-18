Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa & More Stars Showing Off Curves In Tight Ruched Dresses

Ruching is a super flattering effect on dresses and it’s beloved by everyone from Kylie Jenner to Dua Lipa!

Ruched dresses are all the rage right now. The scrunched fabric is super flattering on all body types while providing an additional textural element to your look. Clearly it’s a design built to last because some of your favorite trendsetter celebs like Kylie Jenner and Dua Lipa have been spotted in tight ruched dresses lately.

Kylie slayed in the style on March 12 when she stepped out in a strapless brown dress for dinner with her sisters Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian. Her ensemble featured ruching all the way down the dress, which perfectly hugged her curves. The Kylie Cosmetics founder paired her dress with an alligator skin purse and clear heels for the outing at celeb hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles.

Dua wore a dress with more subtle ruching than Kylie – but her look was just as chic! The “New Rules” hitmaker stunned in a red Magda Butrym dress for the Jingle Ball in L.A. on Nov. 30, 2018. She paired the crimson number with strappy black heels, a pendant necklace and plenty of rings.

If you need even more proof that ruched dresses will be everywhere soon, then let’s take a look at what’s been worn on the runways. Emily Ratajkowski modeled a pale blue ruched dress for Dolce & Gabbana’s Spring Summer 2019 show on Sept. 23, 2018. At the same Milan Fashion Week event, Ashley Graham strut down the catwalk in a gathered leopard print dress. It definitely seems like this is a trend worth investing in! Head up to the gallery above to see how other stars have styled ruched dresses.