Olivia Culpo, Amal Clooney & More Celebs Stunning In One-Shoulder Mini Dresses

We stan a short dress! But there are plenty of ways to amp up a standard mini – like with a funky sleeve situation! See how stars like Olivia Culpo and Amal Clooney style one-shoulder looks!

Off-the-shoulder necklines are all the rage right now, but sometimes you need a bit more support than something that’s basically strapless. Luckily, one shoulder silhouettes are just as fun, but do far more work in terms of keeping your dress in place – and they’re beloved by some of the biggest trendsetters!

Amal Clooney always looks impeccable, so naturally she’s worn a one-shoulder mini dress to perfection. On May 7, she wore a beautiful dark green frock designed by Oscar de la Renta for not one, but two events. That’s how you know it’s a good look! Amal rocked the ruched dress with two-tone heels, a black clutch and purple drop earrings while accompanying her husband George Clooney to a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live and the Los Angeles premiere of the new Hulu series Catch-22.

Another one of our favorite takes on the neckline came to us courtesy of Olivia Culpo. The 26-year old model stunned in a one shoulder black mini dress by NDB for the #REVOLVEawards in Las Vegas on Nov. 9, 2018. The LBD also featured a beaded fringe detail that added an extra pop of interest. She rounded out the look with sheer black leggings, an embellished clutch, drop earrings, and a pair of Manolo Blahnik stilettos.

Keeping with the one shoulder LBDs, Vanessa Hudgens rocked a similar look that we loved recently too. The High School Musical alum, 30, attended the Prime Video celebration for the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 17, 2018 wearing a black Semsem mini dress. This one’s main vocal point was the single sleeve itself, though! A silk train was attached at the shoulder, giving the otherwise simple piece an asymmetrical allure. Vanessa accessorized with a clutch, silver earrings, and black pumps. But you don’t need to just stick to black! Check out the gallery above to see even more ways celebrities have styled one shoulder dresses!