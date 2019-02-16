Gigi Vs. Bella Hadid: Which Sister Ruled The Runway During NYFW?

Could there even be a New York Fashion Week without Gigi and Bella Hadid? The sisters hit the runway in a number of amazing looks over the course of NYFW. Whose catwalk looks do you like best?

Long live the Hadid reign when it comes to fashion! Gigi, 23, and Bella Hadid, 22, took 2019 New York Fashion Week by storm. The Hadid sisters were insanely busy during New York Fashion Week. They were constantly on the runway in a variety of looks. Hey, we’re not complaining!

Bella really stunned this NYFW. The younger Hadid has really come into her own as a model over the past few years, and she’s made a name for herself just like her older sister. Bella was the epitome of glam at the Ralph Lauren show. Her plunging gold dress that sparkled and shined was just breathtaking. Bella was simply a golden goddess!

Bella also wowed in two gorgeous black dresses over the course of NYFW. She dazzled in a strapless black gown at the Oscar de la Renta show and also wore a plunging Prabal Gurung black gown on the runway. Bella walked in more shows than Gigi this year, so she had more of a variety to her looks. Gigi’s biggest appearances were at the Tom Ford and Michael Kors shows. That red velvet and silk pantsuit she wore during the Tom Ford show was totally fierce.

While most of Bella’s looks at NYFW were sexy and edgy, two outfits caught our eye for totally different reasons. Bella literally looked like a loofah when walking in the Tomo Koizumi NYFW show. The model was surrounded by blue, neon yellow, and green ruffled fabric. She also rocked a purple ensemble with bright blue hair. It was a wig, of course, but the runway look was definitely one to remember. The year has just started, and there are so many more runways to come. Take a look at more of Gigi and Bella’s best runways looks of NYFW in our gallery above!