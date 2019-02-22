10 Stars Who’ve Been Betrayed By Their BFF: Kylie Jenner, Paris Hilton, & More

Real friends or frenemies? That’s the question for a number of Hollywood stars who have shockingly been betrayed by their besties. See photos of all the stars who have dealt with a back-stabbing friend.

Trust takes time to build, but just seconds to break, and no one knows that better than Kylie Jenner, 21. She had an outrageous falling out with her bestie Jordyn Woods, 21, after she betrayed her entire family in the cheating scandal of the century, but Kylie isn’t the only celeb who has found herself in an unfaithful friendship. We’ve seen a number of stars get double crossed by their BFFS over the years and even some of the most promising friendships have come to an end.

One of the craziest celebrity betrayals came when ride or die pals Paris Hilton, 38, and Nicole Richie, 37, called off their friendship. The dramatic end to one of the most highly-publicized relationships was at first a mystery, but eventually, we saw some answers. It was rumored that the long-time besties abruptly stopped talking because Nicole played a copy of Paris’ infamous sex tape at a party. While this was never specifically confirmed, Paris spoke out about their rift in a statement. “It’s no big secret that Nicole and I are no longer friends. Nicole knows what she did, and that’s all I’m ever going to say about it,” she said of the incident. Things have since smoothed over for these two, but they definitely aren’t the attached-at-the-hip friends they once were.

It seemed like things were all good in the hood between Taylor Swift, 29, and the Kardashian-West family in 2016, but that all came crashing down thanks to one phone call. Kim Kardashian, 38, accused Taylor of lying about not having heard the infamous lyrics her hubby has penned about Tay, and backed up her accusations with evidence. The reality star actually secretly recorded Taylor approving of said lyrics and posted the video to her snapchat account. The two friends had only recently reconciled after Kanye stole Taylor’s shine at the 2009 VMA Awards, but their newfound friendship was not strong enough to last through more drama. After the end of their friendship, Taylor even penned a track about the mess. It was so nice being friends again//There I was giving you a second chance//But you stabbed my back while shaking my hand//And therein lies the issue//Friends don’t try to trick you//Get you on the phone and mind-twist you,” she sang on 2017’s “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things.”

