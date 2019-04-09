National Unicorn Day: Stars Dressed Like Everyone’s Fave Magical Creature

Happy National Unicorn Day! Some stars are all about that glitter life, and have rocked a magical unicorn costume or two for Halloween and beyond! See their best looks in honor of the holiday.



April 9 is one magical day! Today we celebrate one of the best unofficial holidays of the year, National Unicorn Day. It’s a holiday dedicated to the glittery, adorable, mystical creatures we’ve all chosen at least once for our Lisa Frank school binders. Naturally, when it’s time for Halloween or any event that requires a creative costume, a ton of celebrities go for dressing up like a unicorn, because the sparkly monster can be turned into a fun, or even sexy, outfit. Aubrey O’Day and Nina Dobrev are just two of the stars who have done it up as unicorns in the past.

Nina’s always glam, but she went with a comfy and silly Halloween costume in 2018. The Vampire Diaries alum bought one of those unicorn, mascot-style costumes from Party City that included an oversized head. She rolled up to Kate Hudson‘s annual Halloween party like that, but pulled off the head for the actual bash, simply wearing the suit’s hood that had a horn attached. Underneath, she rocked a hot pink, bobbed wig and pink sunglasses. She kept her comfort level at a maximum by wearing sneakers with the suit. Such a clever and memorable look! Aubrey was also a unicorn for Halloween 2018, but her interpretation of the magical creature was the polar opposite of Nina’s vision.

Instead, the Danity Kane singer opted for an ultra-sexy, lace bodysuit to hit the Maxim Halloween bash. She cinched in her waist with a white corset, and put on a rainbow pastel wig that went down to her waist. While that’s not exactly what you think when someone says “unicorn,” she finished the outfit with a golden, metal halo featuring a delicate unicorn horn. She elevated the look with a pair of giant, fluffy wings. A little pegasus, a lot of glamour! To see more celebrities dressed like unicorns, like Molly Sims and Todrick Hall, scroll through our gallery above. And happy National Unicorn Day!