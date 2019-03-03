Happy 22nd Birthday, Camila Cabello: See Her Hottest Red Carpet Looks Of All-Time

Happy birthday to the one and only Camila Cabello! The gorgeous singer turns 22 years old on March 3. In honor of this special occasion, we’re taking a look back at her hottest red carpet looks so far!

Camila Cabello is a red carpet queen, and that is a fact! The now 22-year-old singer is constantly rocking the hottest and most gorgeous dresses and outfits on the red carpet. Camila always looks fierce, no matter what she wears. The “Havana” singer rocked one of her sexiest looks to date at the 2019 Grammy Awards. She dazzled on the red carpet in a sparkling pink gown by Armani Price. The dress was backless and fit Camila like a glove!

Camila loves a fiery red dress on a red carpet. She sizzled in a strapless red Vivienne Westwood gown at the 2018 Grammys. At the 2018 EMAs, Camila looked incredible in a plunging red dress. The dress was simple but totally sexy! Both times Camila totally slayed in red-hot looks!

The singer turned up the heat in a sheer baby blue gown at the 2018 BRIT Awards. Camila dazzled in the Ralph & Russo dress that featured sexy cutouts and sheer detailing. But Camila doesn’t just rock gowns on the red carpet. Camila has spiced things up on the red carpet in crop tops, skirts, pants, and more!

Camila sizzled in a sheer crop top and a latex skirt that had a sexy thigh-high slit at the 2015 Teen Choice Awards. She also looked H-O-T in a black corset top and matching black pants at the 2018 American Music Awards. The look was the very definition of chic. Once again, happy birthday to Camila! We hope this year is magnificent for you! Take a look at more of Camila’s hottest red carpet looks in our gallery above.