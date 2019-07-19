‘The Lion King’: Beyoncé’s Sexiest Red Carpet Moments Ever In Honor Of The New Movie

Beyoncé slayed at the premieres for ‘The Lion King,’ but they aren’t the only times she’s wowed us with her style. We’ve rounded up some of her most iconic red carpet looks.

Beyoncé is one of the most stylish celebrities around. From embroidered naked dresses to structured gowns, the singer never ceases to be the highlight of every red carpet that she deems worthy of her appearance. Thanks to her role as Nala in 2019’s The Lion King, she had reason to bless the world with her presence at the film’s two premieres. In honor of the movie’s release today, July 19, we’re taking a look back at not only Bey’s premiere looks, but also her other iconic red carpet ensembles from over the years.

We were instantly obsessed with the look the “Halo” songstress wore to the Los Angeles premiere of the Disney film on July 9. She showed up to the Dolby Theatre looking beyond regal in a silver and black Alexander McQueen dress. The plunging, embroidered bodice resembled a blazer and was balanced out with an ethereal, sheer, floor-length skirt. Beyoncé accessorized with silver accessories including earrings, a necklace, a clutch, rings, and strappy heels.

Beyoncé’s first look was very strong and very different from the feminine silhouette she opted for when she promoted the film in London. The 23-time Grammy winner turned heads in a stunning custom Cong Tri gown. The gold dress featured a thigh-high slit and a cutout on the chest for some sexy peeks of skin. While the “Crazy In Love” hitmaker had us roaring over her Lion King premiere looks, they aren’t the only times she’s owned a red carpet. Head up to the gallery above to see more of Beyoncé’s greatest red carpet moments of all-time.