Stocking Stuffers: Over 10 Presents That Are Perfect Add-Ons To Any Gift

Surprise your loved ones by leaving little surprises in their stockings above your fireplace! From makeup to handy gadgets, we found the best stocking stuffers that’ll serve as a delightful warmup to Christmas morning or Hanukkah.

Don’t make your loved ones wait until Christmas or Hanukkah to receive a present! HollywoodLife has found the 12 best stocking stuffers that’ll make them believe Santa Claus was real all along. From beauty products to jewelry to handy tools, these stocking stuffers are all thoughtful add-ons for any gift. Get out your shopping lists, because we’ve got a lot of presents to add to your holiday shopping list:

1. Best of Rare Beauty Lip & Cheek Mini Duo

Selena Gomez just launched her Rare beauty brand this past September, so not only is this a very relevant beauty gift, it also has one of the biggest names attached to it! This travel-sized kit comes with the brand’s hydrating “Mini With Gratitude Dewy Lip Balm” in a nude mauve color and the “Mini Soft Pinch Matte Liquid Blush” in “Bliss” (a nude pink color). As added bonuses, these beauty products are vegan, cruelty-free and are rid of harmful sulfates like SLS and SLES and parabens. You’ll be shopping for a good cause, too, since Rare Beauty is striving to raise $100 million over the next decade for the Rare Impact Fund, which will go towards helping people better access mental health services. $15, sepora.com

2. NYX Diamonds & Ice Butter Gloss Trio 3-Pack

What’s better than one lip gloss? Nine of them! NYX is offering an incredible deal: three packs each containing three of its Butter Glosses, all for under $30. The first trio comes in the a range of pink colors — Crème Brulee, Tiramisu and Angel Food Cake — and the second trio comes in the nude colors of Madeleine, Praline and Ginger Snap. The third trio comes in berry-colored shades of Red Velvet, Rocky Road and Devils Food Cake. You can drop one pack into three stockings, or load one stocking to the brim with these beauty products that are a mix between a gloss and lip cream! $29, amazon.com

3. Burt’s Bees Honey Pot Set

This little holiday box contains Burt’s Bees body lotion, lip balm and hand cream from its signature honey line! Each item has its own unique perks: the Milk and Honey Body Lotion is formulated with milk, vitamin E, coconut and grape seed oils, and of course honey. Meanwhile, the Honey and Grapeseed Oil Hand Cream will make your hands extra soft with jojoba oil, rosemary extract and yes, honey. Moisturizing your lips is just as important, and the Honey Lip Balm does exactly that with a generous amount of beeswax and vitamin E. $24, amazon.com

4. Avocado Heating Pad

We bet the person who has everything doesn’t have this avocado heating pad. This adorable microwavable pillow is designed to alleviate cramps and help you de-stress thanks to its lavender scent infusion (plus, just look at that adorable face). If avocados aren’t your speed, this heating pad comes in 11 other forms: an egg, fat cat, lucky cat, peach, pizza, rainbow, seal pup, sloth, teddy beat, Christmas tree and llama. $25, amazon.com

4. UMICKOO Facial Cleansing Brush

There are many facial cleansing brushes on the market, but this one stands out by emitting red and blue LED lights! The red light “increases blood circulation to diminish wrinkles, tighten skin and encourages production of new skin cells,” while the blue light diminishes “inflammation, kills bacteria from within the skin while diminishing inflammation and preventing skin breakouts,” according to the facial cleansing brush’s brand UMICKOO. It also comes with five brush heads — exfoliating, soft, soft sponge, silicone and pumice — and three cleansing speeds. This waterproof facial cleansing brush comes with a USB charging cable and standing base — basically, it has everything you need for a good deep clean! $35, amazon.com

5. Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer Clipper

This ear and nose hair trimmer clipper from FlePow does exactly what it says (as proof, more than 36,000 Amazon reviewers gave it an average 4.5 star rating). This electronic facial hair removal tool is safe enough to use anywhere on the face — whether that be your chin or inside your nostrils — and rids stubborn stubble with dual-edged spinning blades. It’s also a handy gadget to have while traveling, since it’s cordless and can run solely on its battery for six months (if the clipper is used for a maximum of five minutes during each hair-trimming session). This waterproof hair trimmer and clipper will make an excellent present who prefers practical over flamboyant presents during the holiday season. $13, amazon.com

6. Cactus Tealight Candles

Do you know someone who’s obsessed with succulents and candles? The two usually go hand-in-hand, so these tiny cactus-shaped candles are simply brilliant. The package comes with 12 pieces — like a garden of cacti candles! — and metal tins to hold the candles. They’re the perfect table-topper for your holiday dinners or outdoor family gatherings. $11, amazon.com

7. DERMAL’s Collagen Essence Facial Mask Sheet Pack

Self-care is the best gift you can give. You can give someone 16 nights’ worth of self-care with this 16-piece face sheet pack from the Korean beauty brand DERMAL. All the sheets are infused with Vitamin E and collagen, but come in a wide variety: there’s the green tea sheet for firming and moisturizing, and the snail sheet for “regeneration,” moisture and nutrition. This is the most popular face sheet package on Amazon, with nearly 14,000 reviews and an average 4.5 star rating! $10, amazon.com

8. Ariana Grande Cloud Perfume

Ariana Grande’s new album Positions just dropped on Oct. 30, so what better way to celebrate than by surprising the Arianator in your inner circle with the pop star’s signature Cloud perfume! Upon spritzing this perfume, you’re greeted with a blend of lavender blossom, pear and bergamot scents. The “heart” notes of the perfume — which come after the initial moment you spray a fragrance — are creme de coconut, praline and vanilla orchid. Finally, the fragrance settles into “sensual musks” and “blond woods.” It’s a whole sensory experience, just like any one of Ari’s albums. $42, amazon.com

9. hum by Colgate Smart Battery Sonic Toothbrush Kit

There are smart phones, smart TVs, smart speakers, the list goes on…but did you know about smart toothbrushes? Colgate has designed one that uses bluetooth power to connect to an app that analyzes each brushing session, times it, and reveals what percentage of your mouth you actually cleaned (and points out where you missed). You can also earn points on the app, which can later go towards rewards. This high-tech toothbrush comes in two sonic vibration modes! $50, target.com

10. 3D Mask Bracket

This isn’t your average stocking stuffer, but this hasn’t been your average year either. For the person in your life who’s always complaining about wearing a face mask, make it a little easier for them with this 3D mask bracket. It lifts the fabric of a mask away from the nose and lips, all while ensuring that the mask is still doing its job. This is also an excellent little gift for those who have been breaking out from sweaty masks rubbing against their faces. No one in your life will have an excuse for not wearing a mask now. This Amazon deal comes with five face mask brackets! $10, amazon.com

11. Spa Sciences Echo Antimicrobial Sonic Makeup Brush

This is a makeup brush like no other! It’s actually an antimicrobial sonic makeup brush that “guards against” over 99 percent of bacteria often found on makeup brush heads, and utilizes an interlocking pattern and one of three speeds to evenly blend and buff makeup onto the face. This makeup brush doesn’t just work on liquid makeup, either — it can also apply powder and cream-based products! This brush works by breaking down the makeup product into “micro-sized particles,” which many reviewers on Amazon noted gave them an “airbrushed” look. This Echo makeup brush comes in three colors — black, pink and white — and even comes with a one-year warranty. The head of the brush is also detachable, allowing you to easily clean the bristles with soap and water in the sink. $30, amazon.com

12. Coffee Cup Warmer

Everyone’s working or attending classes from home, meaning that their coffee maker is just a step away. Since we’re all just sitting in one spot throughout the day, we don’t necessarily need to chug our coffees in one go — leaving our coffee cups prone to reaching room temperature fast in the living room. This coffee cup warmer from YEVIOR solves that problem! It keeps your beverage at a constant temperature of 131℉/55℃ for up to eight hours, which is when it automatically shuts off (AKA, the length of an average work day). The sleek design could also make this coffee cup warmer mistakable for an Apple product, meaning it should fit in seamlessly with any home office setup. $16, amazon.com