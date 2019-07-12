Amazon Prime Day: All Of The Best Beauty & Fashion Deals You Need To Know About

Amazon Prime Day is almost here & for the first time in the retailer’s history, the event will last two full days, so we rounded up all of the best fashion & beauty deals you need to know about!

Amazon Prime Day officially takes place on July 15 and 16 – marking the largest Prime Day event that Amazon has ever had. The event will start on July 15 at 12am, running for a full 48 hours through July 16 and the deals are exclusively for Prime members. In honor of our favorite holiday, we rounded up all of the best beauty and fashion deals that you need to know about, so that you get the most bang for your buck.

If you’re looking for new haircare products, look no further than Garnier, who is running 30% off select products including the Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Shampoo, Conditioner + InShower Sleek Styler, the Garnier Whole Blends Honey Treasures Shampoo + Conditioner, and the Garnier Nutrisse Nourishing Color Crème. Also on sale is the Marc Anthony True Professional haircare brand, which is offering a 15% off coupon on the Dream Big Volume Collection and the Bye.Bye. Frizz Collection.

There’s also a ton of hair tools on sale including the hottest product of the year that the internet is absolutely obsessed with – the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer – which dries your hair and styles it at the same time. This hair tool is 20% off, plus the brand is offering 30% off the Revlon Jumbo 3 Barrel Hair Waver for Deep Waves, the Revlon Infrared Hair Dryer, and much more.

Looking for new accessories? Amazon is running up to 40% off certified fine jewelry from all different amazing brands including everything from earrings to bracelets, necklaces and more. Or, if you want some new swimsuits for the summer, Seafolly Australia Swimwear is offering up to 70% off certain styles, including bikinis and one-pieces.

No matter what you’re looking for – whether it’s haircare, makeup, skincare,fragrances, or fashion items – we rounded up all of the best deals that you need to know about, which you can see when you click through the gallery above. Happy shopping!