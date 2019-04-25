‘Avengers: Endgame’ Cast Then & Now: See How The Heroes Have Changed Since Their 1st Films

The day you’ve been waiting for is finally here: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ premieres TONIGHT! In honor of the blockbuster, let’s take a look back at how far the heroes have come from their first films.

Captain America has undergone the biggest transformation of all the Marvel superheroes, undoubtedly. At the beginning of Captain America: The First Avenger in 2011, Steve Rogers was a scrawny, sickly young man who wanted nothing more than to fight for his country in World War II. And yes, he was still played by living god Chris Evans with the help of some movie magic. That is, until he underwent a secret procedure that turned him into a muscular super-soldier nicknamed Captain America. The rest of the film saw him fighting (and dancing) in the traditional, sort of cheesy, red white and blue suit from the original Marvel comics of the 1940s. By Avengers: Endgame, Cap has seen some sh*t and has become grizzled, jaded, and bearded. It’s good.

Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) underwent some much-needed hair changes over the years. Natasha Romanoff, a Russian super-spy turned S.H.I.E.L.D. agent, first showed up in Iron Man 2, and has appeared in every Avengers film since that 2010 debut. During her first appearance, kicking Tony Stark’s ass, Natasha had long, bright red curls, as she did in the comics. From there, she’s consistently updated her look. In The Avengers (2012) and Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), she had a chic, wavy bob. In Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), she goes for a straight lob in a lighter red, then grows it out for glamorous waves in Captain America: Civil War (2016). In her last appearance, in Avengers: Infinity War (2018), she’s dirty blonde. She’s been on the run with Cap and needs to go incognito! We can’t wait to see what she’s working with in Endgame and her solo Black Widow movie.

