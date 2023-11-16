Snoop Dogg Appears to Claim He’s Quitting Smoking Weed

Image Credit: MARCEL KRIJGSMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

It’s the end of an era! Snoop Dogg seemed to reveal that he’s made the decision to stop smoking marijuana in a post on social media on Thursday, November 16. Besides his musical abilities, the “Gin and Juice” rapper, 52, had also been known for his large intake of cannabis. “I’m giving up smoke,” he wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter) alongside his statement.

Snoop revealed that he came to the decision after speaking to those closest to him. “After much consideration and conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give smoke,” he wrote in the statement. “Please respect my privacy at this time.”

Since the statement was vague, it’s not clear if Snoop is entirely giving up marijuana. While the rapper is known for smoking his weed in blunts, there are other options for people to use it, including in the form of edibles, vaping, or even in a topical cream. The rapper didn’t state whether he planned to make a switch to a different form of cannabis intake.

The amount of weed that Snoop smokes in a day has often been a hot topic of conversation amongst people who enjoy partaking. In fact, the rapper has been known to smoke so much that he had even once hired a “professional blunt roller.” Back in 2013, the rapper responded to a fan who had tweeted to ask how many blunts he smokes in an hour. “81 in a day – do tha math!” he responded.

Despite tweeting 81, Snoop has occasionally chimed in to set the record straight on how much he smokes. He once shared a meme that said that his professional blunt roller estimated that he smoked between 75 to 150 blunts per day in November 2022, after she said that she’d rolled 450,000 blunts since 2016. “This b***h is conning u man,” he wrote in the caption.

The “Nuthin’ But a G Thang” rapper also posted a video showing off how many blunts he smoked (and it was significantly less than 75). There appeared to be nine roaches left over from his day of smoking. “This is all in a day’s work. Stop lying,” he said. “What am I? A f**king machine?”

Snoop’s blunt roller later clarified her comments where she had estimated that she’d rolled 450,000 blunts between 2016 and 2022 in an interview with TMZ. She said that she was rolling blunts for Snoop and other clients, but the part about other clients was cut.