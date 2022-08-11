Tiffani Thiessen, 48, Rocks Sexy Black Swimsuit On The Beach & Looks Incredible

Beach day! Tiffani Thiessen enjoyed a relaxing sunny day on the beach on Wednesday, August 10. The actress took to her Instagram to share a photo of herself, which you can see here, in a one-piece bathing suit as she posed in front of some rocks on the beach in Mendocino, California for the new photo. The Saved By The Bell star smiled in a black one-piece for the photo as part of her family vacation.

Tiffani looked fab in the black one-piece, as she posed with a hand on her hip in front of the giant rocks. She also sported a pair of black sunglasses and held a large sun hat during the outing. Even though she looked gorgeous, the actress accompanied the photo with a silly caption. “When you get caught trying to find a place to pee,” she wrote.

The 48-year-old actress had announced that she was going on a family road trip with her husband Brady Smith, 50, and their kids Harper, 12, and Holt, 7. She’s shared tons of glimpses of their family trip on her Instagram, both in posts and her Stories. She shared clips of long drives, plus a few photos of the kids getting some rest. But it seems like the family had the most fun once they got out on the water. Her husband of 17 years shared some photos of their family kayaking in Little River, California and revealed in his caption that they’d seen “crystal blue waters, harbor seals, starfish and sea urchins.”

As Tiffani shared last year in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, she doesn’t stress about her weight — but she also isn’t afraid to get up at sunrise to stay in shape. Speaking about her COVID-19 weight gain the Saved By The Bell alum said, “I think when you’re stuck at home and no one’s going to the gym and certain times of the year it’s harder to workout outside,” Tiffani said, referring to how the pandemic affected her eating habits and lifestyle. “My husband was the only one who lost weight during COVID. Damn him… And now I’m in full competition. I’m like, ‘All right. I got this.’ I got up at 5 o’clock this morning. I went to the gym. I can do this. I can get this COVID weight off.”