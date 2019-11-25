Joel Schiffman: 5 Things To Know About Hoda Kotb’s Fiancé

Hoda Kotb is engaged! The ‘Today’ show co-host made the exciting announcement on Nov. 25, and fans are so happy for her. But before she walks down the aisle, here’s what you need to know about her fiancé, Joel Schiffman.

Hoda Kotb, 55, and her longtime partner, Joel Schiffman, 61, are finally engaged! The news was announced on the Nov. 25 episode of Today and Hoda was absolutely beaming when she shared the sweet pic from her engagement. The proposal appeared to take place on the beach, where the happy couple stood behind their names, which were written in the sand, as Hoda flashed her stunning ring. Before this sweet couple exchange their ‘I dos,’ here are five things you need to know about Joel Schiffman!

1) Joel met Hoda six years ago. Hoda met her soon-to-be husband at an event she, apparently, “didn’t want to go to,” according to her appearance on Watch What Happens Live. As she was readying to leave the event, Hoda signed a few autographs when Joel approached her. Their meet-cute definitely left an impression on the Today show host, as she passed along her email address to him. They’ve been together ever since!

2) He’s been married before. Joel had a serious relationship prior to meeting Hoda and has a grown daughter from that marriage named Kyle Schiffman. Since his relationship with Hoda, Joel has become the father to Haley, 2, and Hope, whom Hoda adopted. During her appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Hoda shared that she “knew I’d chosen the right man,” when she asked Joel about adoption.

3) Joel told Hoda he loved her first! During an episode of Today, Hoda shared with her co-host, Jenna Bush Hager, how Joel revealed his true feelings. Upon hearing him say those three magic words, Hoda said she had “to sit with that for a minute.” After a brief pause, Hoda told Joel she loved him, too!

4) Joel works in finance. Joel currently works as the Head of U.S. Defined Contribution and Insurance Sales at an investment management company.

5) He holds two major degrees. Joel attended the University of California and graduated with his Bachelor’s degree in 1981. After a number of years, he attended the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, which is the business school of the private, ivy league university, and finished his degree in 1995.