Nicki Minaj Pops Her Booty In Tight Black Pants After Bashing Wendy Williams On Queen Radio

Nicki Minaj took to Instagram on Nov. 1 to share a gorgeous eye-catching photo of herself showing off her amazing behind in black pants while posing in front of a sign for her show ‘Queen Radio’.

Nicki Minaj, 36, knows how to get the attention of her social media followers and that’s exactly what she did in a new eye-catching photo she posted to Instagram! The pink-haired beauty posed in a pink and black outfit while standing in front of a sign for her radio show, Queen Radio, in the Nov. 1 post and made sure to show off her incredible behind by bending her knees and popping it out. “Thank you for tuning in to #QueenRadio. Love you 😘,” the “Superbass” singer captioned the epic snapshot.

Nicki’s new photo proves she is very proud of her radio show and since she often fearlessly shares her shocking opinions on it, we’re not surprised. The newly married artist, who tied the knot with high school sweetheart Kenneth “Zoo” Petty, 41, on Oct. 21, took a jab at talk show host Wendy Williams on the Nov. 1 episode of Queen Radio after Wendy dissed Kenneth and his criminal past, which includes serving prison time for attempted rape and first degree manslaughter in connection to the shooting death of Lamont Robinson, on her own show.

“How can you interview a bunch of rappers, where all they talk about is shooting and killing, then continue to mention somebody who actually did that, who did their time and paid their debts to society,” Nicki said about Wendy in the episode before mentioning the headline-making infidelity of her estranged husband Kevin Hunter. “That’s why Kevin was on that island chilling. Kevin said, ‘Wait a minute, I’m about to have my baby, I’m not about to come to that episode my real b***h about to give birth’.”

Wendy’s words refer to Kevin’s alleged mistress reportedly giving birth to his baby boy in Mar., which led to Wendy filing for divorce the next month. “B***H WHERE WAS YOU AT WHEN KEVIN HAD HIS D**K IN THAT B**CH PUNANI? And it’s not about you doing your job, there are people who do it with an evil heart and I pray for you because I know you’re sick and humiliated,” Nicki continued. “I pray for you. I let it go when you have to tell the audience, whatever, he had to do time for. I let it go. But every time you mention him you feel the need to bring these things up as well as something that he was wrongfully accused of doing when he was 15 years old or because he didn’t have $7k to bail yourself out.”

Nick also expressed her frustrations about how she feels people are constantly scrutinized for their past mistakes and how she doesn’t understand why some people don’t let others, like Kenneth, “turn over a new leaf”.

“I know you must have gone through a lot… but you are demonic and that’s why this stuff unfolded,” Nick concluded about Wendy. “If I were you, I would go and pray, ask for forgiveness, you can report the news, people do it all the time without the level of viciousness.”

Despite Nicki’s obvious irritations over Wendy’s comments, her latest pic seems to prove she’s still confident in herself and her decisions and wants all her followers to know it!