Tyga’s new visual for ‘Lightskin Lil Wayne’ is a tribute to his long-time mentor. The rapper channeled Weezy throughout his new clip and took the ultimate walk down memory lane.

“Fireman,” and “Lollipop” anyone? Lil Wayne, 36, has had some truly unforgettable hits throughout his wildly successful career and now, Tyga, 29, is paying tribute to them all. The rapper dropped his video for “Lightskin Lil Wayne” on July 8 and it is the ultimate nod to Weezy’s discography. Tyga was incredibly spot on as he channeled the rap music icon, and fans are loving it! “This is dope Tyga. Real dope. Homage to Wayne,” one person Tweeted after watching the clip.

The clip begins with Tyga replicating 2008’s chart-topping track “A Milli” before then paying homage to smash hits like “Go DJ,” “Fireman” and “Lollipop.” Clearly, no one can top Weezy, but Tyga did this videos justice. The high praise from fans continued all afternoon. “Give ya OG flowers while they’re still here! Nice work @Tyga 👏🏽🙌🏽😍,” another person wrote.

It looks like Tyga is all about his music these days, and has no interest in focusing on gossip. Just three days before he dropped his new video, he went viral for an interview with Good Morning Britain where he instantly shut down mention of his ex, Kylie Jenner. The “Rack” City rapper remained tight-lipped when asked about his prior relationship. “There’s no preparation; you just have to learn from mistakes and grow better,” he said, leaving Kylie’s name out of the conversation. When then asked about his “regrets,” Tyga put a halt to the questioning. “Nah. I don’t want to talk too much about it. Do you know what I’m saying?” he firmly replied.

While Wayne has yet to speak out on Tyga’s new video, here’s to hoping he sees it as an honor! After all T-Raww did call it a “tribute to the goat,” on his Instagram page.