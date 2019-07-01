‘The Hills’: Brody Jenner Shades Absentee Dad Caitlyn — She Acts Like ‘A 15-Year-Old Girl’

Brody Jenner threw subtle shade at his dad, Caitlyn, during the July 1 episode of ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’, when he revealed how tough it was growing up with such a famous father.

Brody Jenner, 35, may have briefly reconnected with his dad, Caitlyn Jenner, 69, around the time that she transitioned in 2015, but currently, he said he doesn’t “expect too much from her”. During the July 1 episode of The Hills: New Beginnings, Brody and his pals, including Brandon Lee, were talking about what it was like growing up with such famous dads. And that’s when Brody was commended for “handling” his situation “the best”, to which he said, “I didn’t really grow up with my dad. When I was really little, we got to spend a little bit of time. But when he started the family with the Kardashian family and all that, I didn’t really see much of him.”

During a private confessional, Brody further explained, “Bruce was just never really around. Every so often, maybe once every couple years — he wasn’t around for my graduation. He wasn’t around for most of my birthdays. So yeah, there really wasn’t any relationship — it was just very surface. Eventually, we started to become closer. But then, all of a sudden it’s like [she’s Caitlyn]. I was just getting to know Bruce, and then Bruce became Caitlyn.” He then told his buddies, “Caitlyn is a totally different person than Bruce. It’s her true self, but Bruce was always holding a lot back and being somebody totally different.”

Just before — and after Caitlyn’s transition (he supported her at the 2015 ESPYs) — she and Brody appeared to be getting along better. Brody even appeared on a few episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2013, but it seems like since then, their relationship has faltered again. “My dad, she’s like a 15-year-old girl now. She’s a totally different — I mean, it’s awesome. It’s great. She’s happy, she’s running around. She’s off living her life, so what I’ve learned is to just not expect too much from her,” Brody said.

Caitlyn actually confessed in her 2017 memoir, The Secrets of My Life, that she wasn’t always very present in her children’s lives. And during her interview with Diane Sawyer in April 2015, she said, “Some [of my children] I have remained very close to. A couple of them … I’m a little more distant.” While Caitlyn was pretty present in Kendall and Kylie Jenner‘s lives, she didn’t remain close with her four eldest children — Burt, 40, Cassandra, 39, Brandon, 38, and Brody.

New episodes of The Hills: New Beginnings air Mondays at 10pm on MTV!