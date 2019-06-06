T.I.’s Sister Died Due To ‘Cocaine Toxicity,’ According To Medical Examiner’s Cause Of Death Report

Precious Harris, sister of rapper T.I., passed away in February following a devastating car crash, and a medical examiner’s report claims that she died from a combo of high blood pressure and ‘cocaine toxicity.’

Precious Harris, 66, died on Feb. 22 from “cocaine toxicity, which aggravated hypertensive cardiovascular disease (high blood pressure),” according to TMZ, who reportedly obtained the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s report. The report says that the high blood pressure caused an abnormal heart rhythm, which went on long enough that it disrupted the flow of blood to her organs and brain. The medical examiner’s report says Precious was suffering from several other ailments, according to TMZ, including chronic lung disease, kidney disease, and diabetes. The medical examiner’s office confirmed to HollywoodLife that the report lists “cocaine toxicity and hypertensive cardiovascular disease” as the cause of death. We’ve also reached out to T.I. and his family’s reps for comment. Once HollywoodLife hears back and gets a copy of the report, we will update this post with any new information.

Precious was behind the wheel of a Dodge Avenger belonging to her brother, T.I., on Feb. 12 when she went unconscious and crashed into a telephone pole in Atlanta, Georgia. Her granddaughter, Kairi Chapman, was in the car at the time of the wreck, and she told the Atlanta Police department that it was a severe asthma attack that caused Precious to lose control of the vehicle. First responders on the scene found the unconscious Precious was still breathing but foaming at the mouth. CPR was administered, and she was transported to a nearby hospital. Precious remained in the Intensive Care Unit until her death on Feb. 22.

“From my best friend on earth to my beautiful angel in heaven…I love you so much. I’m so heartbroken but the way you looked so [at] peace this past week has confirmed that you are resting,” Precious’s daughter, Kamaya, posted on Instagram after her mother’s death. “No more asthma attacks… damn but baby I am going to miss you.” T.I., who also confirmed Precious’s passing on Instagram, was “inconsolable” after the loss, as a source told HollywoodLife at the time that he couldn’t “even begin to imagine his life without her.”

T.I.’s wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, posted a loving tribute to Precious following her death. Tiny shared a video that Kamaya took of Precious, in which Tip’s sisters said that “Today is the day the Lord has made, rejoice and be glad in it. I’m a little sad today ’cause I lost someone close to me. But I’m OK.” When Precious asks her daughter why she’s always posting about her, Tiny answered her sister-in-law in the caption. “Cause you are so worth posting, sis,” she wrote. “Thank you [Kamaya] for keeping the camera on our family so we can keep laughing and smiling over and over with you. My girl [Precious] is now present with the Lord.”