15 Stars Looking Sexy In Solid Silver: Halle Berry, Kim Kardashian & More

All silver everything! From the runways to the red carpet, your favorite stars love to stun in head-to-toe silver. Halle Berry recently stepped out in a plunging silver dress, and it was one of her best red carpet style moments.

There’s just something about the color silver that makes any outfit and instant hit. And, Hollywood’s hottest stars are taking note. Halle Berry kept the silver trend alive on the red carpet at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 4 [2019], when she posed for photos in a plunging metallic dress. The John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum actress showed off her toned legs in the mini dress, which featured long sleeves, a pleated skirt and a tie around her waist. Halle even paired her silver dress with matching metallic heels that shined for the cameras. — Take a look through our attached gallery to see Halle and more stars in silver dresses!

Another style star who’s stunned in all silver is actress Shay Mitchell. The Pretty Little Liars alum had one of her best red carpet moments at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 24 [2019], when she lit up the carpet (literally) in a sparkling mirror mini dress. Shay’s plunging silver number reflected like a disco ball, and really paired well with her icy platinum blonde bob. The actress even wore an identical blazer over her dress, which featured a black collar.

It wouldn’t be a conversation about style moments without none other than Kim Kardashian. The reality star turned heads when she stepped out in a silver glittery Versace mini dress at fashion brand’s show on December 2, [2018]. The sultry mini showcased her cleavage with a cowl neck that draped down to her torso. Kim even accessorized with a matching silver ponytail holder, which held half of her wavy hair back.

Halle Berry on the red carpet at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (Photo credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock)

If there’s one thing to take away from this, it’s that silver isn’t going out of style. Be sure to take a look through our attached gallery to see all of the ways you can style a silver dress, just like Halle, Shay, Kim and more celebrities!