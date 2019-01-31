Megan Mullally & Sean Hayes Get Naked To Recreate John Lennon & Yoko Ono’s ‘Rolling Stone’ Cover

‘Will & Grace’ stars Megan Mullally & Sean Hayes flawlessly recreated John Lennon & Yoko Ono’s Rolling Stone cover in 2006! Find out why it took over a decade to be seen here!

Will & Grace‘s Megan Mullally shared a photo with Sean Hayes that will probably seem very familiar. The 60-year-old comedian took to Instagram to share a photo of herself lying down while Sean embraces her… while he’s completely naked. Of course, the two were matching John Lennon and Yoko Ono‘s now-iconic Rolling Stone cover, which was snapped just hours before Lennon’s assassination. Check out both photos below!

And while the photo is incredible, the story behind it is even more adventurous. “okay this is slightly miraculous. @seanhayes and i took this photo in 2006,” she wrote in the caption. “#willandgrace had just ended- or so we thought- and i had the idea to do this photo with sean whom i had loved so much and worked so closely with for those eight years. to commemorate our very symbiotic partnership. i had a photo shoot scheduled for something else with the photographer @jackguyphotography, and we tacked it onto the end of that shoot. he sent me a hard copy and then i promptly lost it until TODAY when our assistant in LA unearthed it in the guest room closet. what better way to get y’all’s attention because WILL & GRACE COMES BACK TONIGHT AT 9:30/8:30c.”

We reported earlier how Megan brought down the house when it came to hosting the SAG Awards. In her opening monologue, Megan had some hilarious patriarchy-smashing jokes. She said, “Roles for women continued to break new ground. Glenn Close played a wife! So, that’s new. Melissa McCarthy portrayed a woman who repeatedly apologizes and asked our forgiveness. I was like, ‘what?! This is groundbreaking.’”

