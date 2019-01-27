Howard Schultz: 5 Things To Know About Former Starbucks CEO Preparing For Presidential Run

Howard Schultz is planning to run for president in 2020 as an Independent, much to Democrats’ dismay! Find out five facts about the former Starbucks CEO!

While describing himself as a “lifelong” Democrat, former Starbucks CEO told The New York Times that he was planning to run for president as an Independent, which has caused a lot of backlash from Democrats. Here’s everything you need to know about the forthcoming candidate.

1. He stepped down as Starbucks as CEO in June and in doing so, teased a possible presidential run. In a memo announcing his exit, Schultz wrote, “I’ll be thinking about a range of options for myself, from philanthropy to public service, but I’m a long way from knowing what the future holds.”

2. In 2017, he stood up to Donald Trump’s immigration policing by announcing that the company would hire 10,000 immigrants over the next five years. “We have a long history of hiring young people looking for opportunities and a pathway to a new life around the world,” he wrote in a statement. “This is why we are doubling down on this commitment by working with our equity market employees as well as joint venture and licensed market partners in a concerted effort to welcome and seek opportunities for those fleeing war, violence, persecution and discrimination.”

3. He has responded to detractors saying that claim that his Independent run would undermine a Democratic candidate. “I am certainly prepared for the cynics and the naysayers to come out and say this cannot be done,” he told the New York Times. “I don’t agree with them. I think it’s un-American to say it can’t be done. I’m not doing this to be a spoiler.”

4. However, it’s not entirely sure he’ll run. He also told the New York Times that he’d taking an upcoming three-month book tour to make up his mind about tossing his hat into the ring.

5. He’s seeking those feeling disenfranchised by both parties. “Republicans and Democrats alike — who no longer see themselves as part of the far extreme of the far right and the far left — are looking for a home,” he also told the New York Times. “The word ‘independent,’ for me, is simply a designation on the ballot.”