Caelynn Miller-Keyes: 5 Things To Know About The Beauty Pageant Queen On ‘The Bachelor’

Caelynn Miller-Keyes, 23, is one of the beautiful women hoping to fall in love with Colton Underwood, 26, on The Bachelor. Since there are two beauty queens on the show, you might be asking: who is Caelynn? She’s already made quite the impression with Colton. Check out these 5 key facts about the gorgeous gal!

1. Caelynn was Colton’s first kiss on The Bachelor season 23! Caelynn impressed Colton on night one, and they seemed to really click right off the bat. Her Miss North Carolina sash also had “Miss Underwood” written on it. So cute, right? Caelynn was the second person to receive a rose during the premiere, just after Hannah Godwin, 23, got the first impression rose.

2. Caelynn was Miss North Carolina 2018! She competed in the Miss USA pageant and was the runner-up to Miss Nebraska, Sarah Rose Summers, 24. Caelynn grew up in Fredericksburg, Virginia, and now lives in Charlotte, North Carolina, as a social media consultant, according to her ABC bio.

3. Caelynn and fellow contestant Hannah Brown knew each other before the show. Caelynn and Hannah, 23, competed in the Miss USA pageant together. There’s clearly some bad blood between these girls. “We’re not necessarily the best of friends,” Caelynn said about Hannah. “We were roommates at Miss USA. We were super close, and then she wasn’t happy that I was first runner-up. She was mad that she didn’t place, for sure. There were a lot of hurt feelings.” She also said Hannah “kind of snapped” and “flipped a switch.” As for Hannah, she wasn’t too happy to see Caelynn as one of her fellow contestants — again. “It’s just so funny because there’s not one person in the world that I have a problem with, except her,” Hannah said. “It totally scares me for Colton.” She also called Caelynn “fake!”

4. She is a sexual assault survivor. Caelynn revealed she had been sexually assaulted when she was a sophomore at Virginia Commonwealth University during her “Meet Miss North Carolina” video. She now speaks to high school and college students about her experience. “Every single time I’ve told my story, at least one survivor has come forward, as well,” Caelynn said in her video. “This is a huge issue, and I want to be an advocate for those survivors.”

5. She loves to travel. “I’m happiest when I’m traveling,” Caelynn admitted in her intro video. “I kind of travel for a living right now.” She enjoys “getting to meet new people” and “experience new things.”