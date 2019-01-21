Back Together After A Split: How To Make Love Work The 2nd Time Round Like Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth

2nd times a charm? Sometimes, romance needs a little wiggle room before it works itself out, and celebs like Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth are proving that love can flourish the second time around!

Miley Cyrus, 26, and Liam Hemsworth, 29, are the picture of happiness these days, but that doesn’t mean their romance hasn’t faced a few bumps in the road. The newly married couple has endured some trying times over the years, and even took a break in 2013, calling off their highly-publicized engagement. Their decade-spanning relationship led them to rekindle their romance in 2016, looking happier than ever. If there’s anything we can learn from the two stars, it’s that the ups and downs of any relationship can be a lot to handle, but sometimes – a break can be a good thing!

Dr. Jenn Mann, relationship expert and author of The Relationship Fix: Dr. Jenn’s 6-Step Guide to Improving Communication, Connection & Intimacy, EXCLUSIVELY shared a few helpful tips for readers rekindling a romance of their own. She says that to move forward, you have be sure to take care of past issues first. “First, make sure to work through old resentments. Process hurt feelings and unresolved issues together, if necessary with a couples therapist,” the doctor says. “Two, take the time to evaluate what caused the relationship problems in the past and make a concrete plan that will help you avoid the same mistakes,” she adds. “Third, make connection a priority in your relationship. Take the time to talk face-to-face without any distractions, including your phone, for a minimum of 20 minutes at night.”

Dr. Ava Caldwell, relationship expert and founder of Loveology University, the Online University of Love Coaching, also shared a few tips for readers thinking about taking a second stab at love! The doctor revealed that her #1 tip for couples like Miley and Liam is to “create a boundary box filled with acts that establish their comfort zones and deal breakers.” Her reasoning? “You can’t blame someone for crossing a boundary that they didn’t know existed, and most relationships ended the first time because someone overstepped a boundary,” she explains. “Our boundaries change as we evolve, so there maybe some new ones since they broke up. Maintaining boundaries contributes to feeling safe and grounded. It is also a powerful form of communication between couples that can result in a deeper level of intimacy the second time around. I tell my clients to create a ‘Boundary Box’ and share their physical, emotional and sexual boundaries with each other.”

Clearly, Miley and Liam have figured out how to navigate being back together after their split. The two lovebirds are now married! Miley and Liam married in a secret wedding on Dec. 23 in Nashville, Tennessee, in a super intimate ceremony. The hush hush gathering with their closest friends and family looked stunning, as did the singer’s dress. Whether they sought counseling, or were naturals when it came to rekindling their love, we’ll never know, but these sure-fire tips from our experts can help readers at home do the same!