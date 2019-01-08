Halle Berry, Victoria Beckham & More Celebs Over 40 Looking Half Their Age In Sheer Looks
There’s no age limit on fashion! See how celebrities like Halle Berry, Victoria Beckham and more famous women over 40 have slayed in see-through ensembles!
Women can wear whatever they want, whenever they want, at whatever age they want – and sheer ensembles are no exception. Plenty of female celebrities over the age of 40 have been spotted rocking see-through shirts and dresses, looking just as amazing as their 20-something peers and we’re HERE. FOR. IT. Everyone from Victoria Beckham to Halle Berry have put their own unique twist on the trend, and we’re living for their sexy, skin-baring looks.
Halle rocked the trend most recently when she shared a stunning picture of herself wearing a sheer top to Instagram on Dec. 30, 2018. The 52-year-old actress posed for a sexy mirror selfie in her see-through shirt that revealed her toned arms underneath. She styled her hair in purposely messy waves and kept her bangs tousled. The sheer top also featured a polka-dotted design that added a fun element to the all-black ensemble.
Victoria is one of the most fashion-forward celebrities – she does have her own clothing line, after all – so it’s worth noting that the 44-year-old designer made her love of sheer fabrics known. The Spice Girls alum was photographed in London wearing a sheer black turtleneck top over a dark bra on Dec. 3, 2018.
Victoria tucked the top into a pair of high-waisted dark wash jeans, and added a pair of black pumps and a clutch. We love seeing tons of different women owning a great look. Check out more celebs over 40 wearing stunning sheer outfits in the gallery above!