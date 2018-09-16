Christine Blakey Ford: 5 Things About Woman Accusing Brett Kavanaugh Of Sexual Assault

Christine Blakey Ford came forward with her identity on Sept. 16 after shockingly accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her back in the 1980s. Here are five things about her.

Christine Blakey Ford, a 51-year-old research psychologist in Northern California, has decided to go public with her story after writing a shocking confidential letter accusing U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her during a drunken high school party in the 1980s. “I thought he might inadvertently kill me,” Ford told the Washington Post about the moment he allegedly sexual assaulted her when they were students in Maryland. “He was trying to attack me and remove my clothing.” It wasn’t until one of Kavanaugh’s classmates at Georgetown Preparatory School, Mark Judge, intervened by jumping on top of them that Ford was able to escape. Here are five things you should know about the woman bringing up Kavanaugh’s alleged dark past.

1.) She claims she first told someone about the alleged incident back in 2012. Ford explained that she brought it up when she was going to couples therapy and gave the Washington Post therapist notes as proof. Although the notes don’t mention Kavanaugh by name, they talk about how she was attacked by students “from an elitist boys’ school” and they later became “highly respected and high-ranking members of society in Washington.” The notes also explain how she talked about a “rape attempt” when she was in high school. Her husband, Russell Ford, also backs up Ford’s claims and admitted she told him about the alleged incident involving Kavanaugh back in 2012.

2.) She now works as a clinical psychology professor at Palo Alto University. Her job has led her to being widely published in various academic journals.

3.) Ford admitted that the alleged sexual assault led to post-traumatic stress disorder. She explained that years after it happened, she started showing symptoms and had increasing anxiety. “I think it derailed me substantially for four or five years,” she said and before she met her husband, she also struggled with relationships with men. “I was very ill-equipped to forge those kinds of relationships,” she explained.

4.) Although she doesn’t remember some exact details of the incident, Ford believes she was just 15-years-old when it happened. Her memory leads her to the summer of 1982 when she was near the end of her sophomore year at the all-girls Holton-Arms School in Bethesda, MD. That would have made Kavanaugh 17-years-old and at the end of his junior year at Georgetown Prep at the time.

5.) She decided to go public after her story was leaked because she wanted to be the one to tell it. After recently being approached by reporters, she feared her identity would be exposed but realized she rather come forward and give the public accurate details of the allegation than have wrong details come out. Before going public, she got the help of Debra Katz, a Washington lawyer, and took a polygraph test with the FBI in Aug. The results say she was being truthful about the accusation against Kavanaugh and even though she initially decided to not go public with her identity because she feared potential harassment from those supporting the political candidate, the story leak ultimately made her change her mind.