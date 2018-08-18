Nicki Minaj Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week: See Her Hottest Pics

Nicki Minaj’s Instagram has been on pure fire lately! Check out all of her latest, sexiest looks right here!

Nicki Minaj is not only the undisputed Queen of Rap, this week, she’s our undisputed Queen of Instagram. Seriously, over the last few days she’s treated fans to some of the sexiest pics she’s ever posted. Not only did she show off a tight, white, Balenciaga mini dress on Aug. 16, she also wore a tight all-plaid outfit the day before. The rap megastar also offered a behind the scenes shot of her “Ganja Burns” music video on Aug. 15. Check out all of her blazing hot Instagram pics she’s taken in the past seven days and beyond with our Instagram Queen gallery above!

Of course, Nicki is gearing up for her appearance and performance at the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 20 at the Radio City Music Hall. While she might have a run-in with her ex Safaree Samuels, she’s taking precautions ahead of the event, according to a new report. A plan has been set up so the two exes avoid each other, and it involves security! The guards working the awards show are up to date on all the drama between the two of them, and are on high alert to avoid any and all bad confrontations, according to TMZ.

Speaking of awkward run-ins, Nicki may have another one happen on Monday. We reported earlier how we here at HollywoodLife.com were able to get a glimpse of the seating chart for the evening’s festivities — and it might get a little weird. Why? Because most interesting arrangement has Nicki located just across the aisle from her rumored frenemy Cardi B.

We’ll keep you posted on how her performance on Monday goes. In the meantime, check our her latest Instagram pics above!