Happy Birthday, Anna Kendrick: Pics Of Badass Babe Looking ‘Pitch Perfect’

It’s Anna Kendrick’s birthday! To celebrate the ‘Pitch Perfect’ star’s big day, we’re taking a look at all her most amazing photos from over the years!

Happy birthday Anna Kendrick! The Pitch Perfect star has turned 33 today, August 9, and we’re acca-shook! We could have sworn she was in her twenties just yesterday. It’s no secret that this pretty lady always knows how to rock both the red carpets and her daily life. She always knows the exactly what to wear no matter what the occasion! She’s undergone quite the transformation since Pitch Perfect fist came out in 2012, and her style has certainly matured. Let’s take a close look at her style from over the years!

Anna’s outfit at the 2018 Grammy’s awards was awesome! She successfully mixed business and pleasure and pulled off an outfit choice we rarely see. She walked the carpet in a suit designed by the infamous Balmain, but wore a very feminine lace top designed by La Perla underneath. Anna mixed both masculine and feminine style and we’re totally here for it! She wore her gorgeous hair down with some soft waves and parted it to the side with it tucked behind her ear. We can’t forget the shoes! Anna chose some epic candy pink heels — we’re obsessed! We’re thinking we might try out this look next week at the office!

We’re also totally living for Anna’s 2017 Golden Globes gown! She wore a gorgeous sheer gray gown that fit her body perfectly, featuring one strap crossing over her chest and over her shoulder. Her gown was super flowy, and Anna made sure to show that off in an epic Boomerang on Instagram! She paired her gown with some dark, vampy lipstick and her long hair down with soft waves. We’re definitely a fan of this classy look!

