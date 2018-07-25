John-David Duggar Engaged: Set To Marry Abbie Grace Burnett 1 Mo. After Confirming Courtship

John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett are engaged! The couple reveals that they’re headed to the alter just one month after confirming their courtship! Get the exciting scoop about their ‘special moment!’

Another Duggar wedding is upon us! — John-David Duggar, 28, and Abbie Grace Burnett, 26, are engaged just one month after confirming their courtship! “The proposal and the ‘yes’ really solidified that we want to spend the rest of our lives together,” the couple tells Us Weekly. “It was a special moment to share together.”

“We fell in love very quickly and it’s been a wonderful journey thus far,” the reality star admits of his relationship with his future wife. “Abbie and I are just so excited, we’ve known of each other for several years,” he added. As for what’s next for the newly engaged couple? — “We need to start thinking about a wedding!” John and Abbie reveal!

The couple went on to gush over their love journey. “One of the most amazing things about following Christ is being able to trust Him to direct your path and lead your life,” the couple explains. “We are so thankful that He led us to one another.”

John and Abbie first laid eyes on one another when John, an Arkansas constable and part-time officer with the Tontitown Police Department, flew in for a church event in Oklahoma where Abbie, a nurse, is from. “We really got connected then,” Abbie told the mag back in June, with John adding that they “fell in love very quickly.”

John’s parents, Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar, originally announced the courtship news via their website on June 26, with TLC then posting an photo of the new couple. “We are so excited to announce the courtship of John David and Abbie!” the proud parents wrote. “John David brings our hearts so much joy and we’ve watched him faithfully pray, wait, and trust God for the right girl to come along! Now, a beautiful relationship has blossomed between the two of them. We can’t wait to see what the Lord will do in the future.”

The engagement comes just weeks after John’s younger brother Josiah and Lauren Swanson wed in Arkansas on July 1. You can catch the famous family when the new season of Counting On premieres Monday, July 30 at 9 PM EST on TLC.