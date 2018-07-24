Paris Hilton Wears Completely See-Through Dress Over Sexy Black Lingerie In Italy

Paris Hilton still looks hot at 37. The former reality TV star strutted her stuff in nothing but a sheer dress over her sexy underwear on an Italian catwalk. And she seemed to be having the time of her life!

Paris Hilton, 37, showed off her fabulous figure in Verona, Italy on July 24. How? The former reality TV star hit the runway to model for the Tezenis underwear line and she looked like she had a blast doing it. With her hands on her hips, Paris sashayed down the runway in a see-through, polka dot black dress. Underneath her matching bra and panties were on full display. From the back the panties rode up so high you could see part of her bare bottom.

Paris’ outfit featured her chic style. (She wore sunglasses down the catwalk.) But there was a hint of 1980s Madonna thrown in too, thanks to the gloves and matching black ankle boots. Paris clearly loved the whole experience. She tweeted photos of herself at the event, writing, “Slaying the runway for @Tezenis.” The day before she took the catwalk she also shared a video selfie on Instagram of her trying on the sheer dress. She also later posted a video of herself modeling at the event, writing, “The world is my runway.”

Despite being a hotel heiress and former reality TV star, Paris makes money these days as a celebrity DJ. Of course that meant that, in addition to walking the runway, she also helped provide the music at the decks. Or, as she put it in the caption of a video of her performing, “Slaying the decks & runway for @TezenisOffiicial.” Her fans loved the videos and photos. One person wrote, “This is so undeniably hot.” Another person gushed, “Amazing Paris. You are the best, most beautiful woman in the world!”

As for those who are wondering how Paris manages to look so youthful, the blonde shared her secrets with Page Six, saying in a July 20 article, “Stay out of the sun and always keep your skin hydrated.” That sounds easy enough!