Kathryn Dennis Shows Off New Boobs & Almost Spills Out Of Dress On ‘Southern Charm’ Reunion

Kathryn Dennis showed off her new breast implants in a daring dress at a ‘Southern Charm’ reunion! Check out her sexy plunging outfit here!

Kathryn Dennis showed off her brand new breast enhancements during a Southern Charm reunion. Apparently, Kathryn at one point delayed beginning filming because she had to make sure her plunging Michael Costello dress was coordinated correctly without revealing anything. In response to the slight delay, Andy Cohen asked, “What’s happening? We’re waiting on Kathryn’s boobs?” After that, Kathryn replied, “This is very new for me.”

And after Andy mentions that her “girls look bigger,” Kathryn boldly admitted the truth about her enlargements. “Perhaps they grew a little bit unnaturally,” she told him. “But that’s okay!” Oh, it’s more than OK… she looks amazing! See a full pic of her look below thanks to a picture she shared with all of her followers!

In a preview of the reunion, Cameran Wimberly sides with Kathryn in her feud against Ashley Jacobs. Cameran said, “I just can’t imagine what you’ve been through as a mom and not having support around you in that time in your life,” Cameran says. “And you don’t know unless you have a child.” Cameran then shaded Ashley for saying mean things about Kathryn (Ashley went on to date Thomas, Kathryn’s ex). Andy asks Cameran if she’s seen and heard what Ashley has said about Kathryn, and Cameran replied, “Yeah, she’s a horrible human being. Horrible.”

We’ll keep you posted as Kathryn posts more pictures that show off her new enhancements. In the meantime, check out all the pics from fifth season of Southern Charm above!