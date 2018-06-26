‘Counting On’s John David Duggar Officially Courting Abbie Burnett: ‘We Fell In Love Very Quickly’

John David Duggar is officially in a relationship! The 2nd oldest Duggar son & his new ladylove, Abbie Burnett, are ‘so excited,’ and we could not be happier for them! Read their sweet ‘love’ story here!

John David Duggar, 28, is in love! The Counting On star has entered into a courtship with 26-year-old Abbie Burnett, and they’re looking forward to the future! John David’s parents, Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar, announced the happy news on June 26 via their website, with TLC then Instagramming a photo of the new couple. “We are so excited to announce the courtship of John David and Abbie!” the proud parents wrote. “John David brings our hearts so much joy and we’ve watched him faithfully pray, wait, and trust God for the right girl to come along! Now, a beautiful relationship has blossomed between the two of them. We can’t wait to see what the Lord will do in the future.”

John David and Abbie also spoke out about their courtship in a video, expressing how happy they are together. “Abbie and I are just so excited,” John David said. He added that the two have “known of each other for several years;” however, they didn’t meet until a “couple months ago” when John David visited Abbie’s home state of Oklahoma for a church event. Abbie chimed in that that’s when they “really connected.” “We fell in love very quickly,” John David explained. “It’s been a wonderful journey thus far, and [we’re] taking the next step to move on to a courtship.”

Abbie is a 26-year-old nurse who lives in Oklahoma, according to TLC, and John David has been flying out to visit her and her family. The reality star also gave her a heart-shaped necklace in honor of their major milestone! How cute is that? But John David isn’t the only Duggar going through a life change. While Jinger Duggar, 24, is set to give birth to her first child any day now, Joe Duggar, 23, just welcomed HIS first child earlier this month.

Prepare to find out more about Abbie and John David’s relationship when Counting On returns to TLC on Monday, July 30th at 9/8c.