National Flip Flop Day: 20 Celeb Hotties Rocking The Shoes: Kim Kardashian & More

It may be National Flip Flop Day, but some stars treat every day like it’s the holiday. That’s right — Kim Kardashian and more hot celebs love wearing your favorite, comfy shoe. See pics of Kim and 19 more stars rocking them!

Summer’s here, so you know what that means. It’s time to break out the flip flops! Believe it or not, the simple sandals are quite polarizing. They’re comfortable af, and an easy addition to any outfit. But some people criticize them as a little too casual — or a little too ugly. Oh, whatever! These celebrities, like Kim Kardashian and Hilary Duff, clearly don’t care about that. They’re always wearing them!

For those who live in California, flip flops are practically part of a uniform. Wear them to the beach, to the grocery store, as part of a sexy outfit…there’s never an inappropriate occasion for the comfy sandals. That’s why we see style icons like Kim rocking the kicks while she’s out and about in Los Angeles. Kim gravitates toward flip flops when she’s wearing her more casual workout clothes to run errands. Let’s be honest — those are some fancy ass Yeezy duds and her shoes probably cost hundreds of dollars, but the sentiment is the same. She looks good!

For more pics of hot stars rocking flip flops, like Gwen Stefani, Britney Spears, Reese Witherspoon and more, scroll through our gallery above. You’ll totally be convinced to get your own pair!