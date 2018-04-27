‘Avengers’ Cast Then & Now: See How Your Favorite Superheroes Have Changed

Happy ‘Avengers’ day! In honor of ‘Infinity War’s release, let’s take a look back at the heroes to see how far they’ve come. Some of these superheroes have made quite the transformation!

It’s hard to believe it’s been 10 years since the release of Iron Man, the first in the ongoing series of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. Since then, we’ve come to love heroes like Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, and so many more. Even though they’re superheroes, these characters have undergone transformations over the years.

The biggest transformation is by far Captain America. Before he was Captain America, the young Steve Rogers suffered major medical problems. He wanted to enlist in the war, but his body just wasn’t up to par. He volunteered for the Super Soldier program, and his body was transformed into superhuman physical shape, thanks to Dr. Abraham Erskine. Cap has faced some of the universe’s biggest foes, but his god-like body has remained in tact since his big transformation. Also, his new scruff is beyond hot!

Tony Stark has gone from a total playboy in 2008’s Iron Man to the leader of the Avengers and father-like figure to Peter Parker in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War. Tony is aging like a fine wine. Same goes for Thor. When we were first introduced to the God of Thunder, he was rocking a long blonde mane. Thor has since cut his hair and opted for a much simpler ‘do. Still super hot, though!

Black Widow is looking different these days as well. She’s had a number of hair makeovers over the years. In Iron Man 2, Black Widow was a red head. She’s looking more chic than ever these days with a wavy blonde bob. We didn’t include the entire Avengers: Infinity War cast in our gallery, just because a lot of them look the same. The Winter Soldier was once a villain, but he has now joined the Avengers in the battle against Thanos. Bucky Barnes has come a long way since World War II. Don’t cut the hair, Buck! Check out the rest transformations, including suit upgrades, in our gallery now!