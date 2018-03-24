Kids’ Choice Awards Orange Carpet Photos 2018 — Kat Graham, John Cena & More

Even though it is the messiest awards show ever, the stars still brought the fashion to the Kids’ Choice Awards. From a Ninja Turtle John Cena to a glamorous Heidi Klum, see all the celebs who strutted down the orange carpet!

No one would blame a celeb for not dressing up for the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, considering that there’s a good chance their expensive outfit is going to go home completely covered in slime. Yet, during the March 24 event at The Forum in California, the stars showed up and showed out while strutting down on the Orange carpet (because Red carpets are so gouache.) Ahead of the event, some of the biggest names in music, television, movies and professional wrestling hit the walkway. Ahead of the event, some of the biggest names in music, television, movies and professional wrestling hit the walkway. John Cena, 40, decided to show up in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle onesie, including matching blue mask! (John’s a Leonardo fan? Really. Would have pegged him more of a Raphael guy.) With John voicing Baron Draxum in upcoming Rise Of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series, his outfit sorta makes sense now.

Heidi Klum, 44, is a noted costume fan (just check out any of her Halloween parties and see) but she kept it chic for the KCAs, walking the orange carpet in a cute dress. Kat Graham, 28, was all about that retro vibe, wearing her denim jacket over her black skirt. 1980s/90s realness. Sofia Reyes, 22, decided to accent the night’s overall orange theme by wearing a purple dress that glittered like a jewel. Similarly, early arrival Samantha Elizabeth rocked a sapphire-skirt that looked hot with her short, white top. Nice. Alex Hayes, 20, totally had a laid-back vibe, as this surfer dude matched patterns, wearing a houndstooth pair of pants with a black jacket covered in red flowers. It may not be fashion forward, but it certainly was fashion fun.

John Cena is set to host the 31st edition of the Kids’ Choice Awards, his second consecutive year as the Master of Slime-monies (okay, that’s a bad pun.) However, it seems that Nick found the perfect fit for its host, because the kids just love John Cena. When discussing why kids connect with the 16-time WWE Heavyweight champion, John said it was because he has “nonstop energy,” according to the Associated Press. “ I love energy and I love excitement, and I think kids have the same. They have such a lust for life, such an honest and genuine attack on every day. And their responses, too, their emotions: They don’t hide how they feel.

“You can tell when a child is embarrassed. You can tell when they’re excited. You can tell when they’re happy, and you can tell when something you do makes them happy…. I love that honesty. I think that’s really what connects me to young people, is they’re not trying to shade you with anything. They’ll give it to you straight.” So, when the kids cheer, shout, cry and laugh during this KCA, it’s legit. It’s as 100 as the fashions on this year’s orange carpet.